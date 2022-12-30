Live Music for the Old Year/New Year Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60 concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
The following concerts, originally scheduled for this weekend, are postponed or canceled. Look further down these listings for alternate choices for live music.
- Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
- Bauhaus at Radio City Music Hall
Friday, December 30
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Future, 21 Savage, King Combs, Chinese Kitty at Barclays Center
- Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
- Patti Smith & Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Flosstradamus, Rusko, Nostalgix, Darling Chuck, Bell Curve, Robert Flott, Marco Av, Ryan Wu, Les at Elsewhere
- Chromeo at Deluxx Fluxx
- Gogol Bordello, Balaklava Blues, Crazy & the Brains at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Aimee Mann, Ted Leo at City Winery NYC
- Piebald at the Market Hotel
- Sidney Gish, Feeble Little Horse, Precious Human at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Trammps, First Choice at the Iridium
- TKA, Judy Torres, George Lamond at Sony Hall
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
- Tash Neal & MJT at the Bitter End
- Dogs in a Pile at the Cutting Room
- Steven Chelliah at the Cutting Room
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe
- Fariza Anuarbek at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Gogol Bordello, Murphy’s Law, Puzzled Panther at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Flying Lotus, Matthew Dear, DJ Manny, Ryan Celsius at Webster Hall
- ARMNHMR, William Black, K?D, Rome in Silver, Auxygen, Kimosabi, MoMo, Kyon, Swole Sauce at Terminal 5
- Serani, Wayne Wonder, Mr. Vegas, Ding Dong at the Kings Theatre
- Ty Sunderland at Brooklyn Steel
- Gordo, Golden Pony, Papyon at the Brooklyn Hangar
- George Clanton, Frost Children, the Dare (DJ) at Bowery Ballroom
- Khalil, Petey Complex at the Bell House
- !!!, the Funky Seshwa at the Sultan Room
- Lee Fields at Brooklyn Made
- Lawrence (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
- Joe Kay, Aluna at Elsewhere
- The Trammps, Musique at the Iridium
- The Mystery Lights, the Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Mala Vista, Tits Dick Ass, Licks, Jonathan Toubin, Josh Styles, Anna Copa Cabanna at TV Eye
- Bandits on the Run at Pete’s Candy Store
- James Maddock at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Miranda and the Beat, Dead Tooth at Alphaville
- Muck and the Mires, the Idolizers, Bang Band Band Girl at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sid Simons, Big Girl, Superblush at Berlin
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at St. Mazie
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Gold Standard at the Bitter End
Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Aimee Mann, Ted Leo at City Winery NYC
- Poppa Chubby & the Black Coffee Blues Band at the Loft at City Winery
- The Lonesome Prairie Dogs w. Lenny Kaye, Tammy Faye Starlite, Alex Battles, Jack Grace, Sean Kershaw, Cliff Westfall, Mony Falcone, the Lonesome Horns w. Jordan McLean & Billy Aukstik, Lindy Loo at the Bowery Electric
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Low Roller at Skinny Dennis
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Butch Phelps at the Red Lion
- The Irish Siesiun at the 11th St. Bar