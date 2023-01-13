60 Recommended Live Music Events This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, January 13

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Slick Rick at the Brooklyn Bowl

They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom

N.Flying at Terminal 5

Tomberlin, Palehound (solo) at Baby’s All Right

Vonda Shepard at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Kat Edmonson, Royal Wood, Kings Return at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Lakecia Benjamin, Hera, Ben Wendel, Yamandu Costa, Miho Hazama at City Winery NYC

Specialists, Will Leet, Bentley Robles at Brooklyn Made

Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Jontavious Willis at Sony Hall

Doug and the Slugz, the Press, Violent Way at the Brooklyn Monarch

Jesse Malin, Dito Montiel, Christine Smith at the Bowery Electric

Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding at the Village Vanguard

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Fred Thomas at LunAtico

Balaklava Blues, NY Gypsy All-Stars, War Club, Grupo Rebolu, Djely Tapa, Maya Burns, Night in Tunisia at Drom

Blaketheman1000, New York, Alice Longyu Gao, Angel Prost, REN, Tyler Bainbridge, Ezra Marcus at Baby’s All Right

Snacktime at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Macy Rodman at C’mon Everybody

Vox Kings, Sea Monster at Pianos

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saturday, January 14

They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom

Youngtak at the Beacon Theatre

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at the Town Hall

Wheatus, Todd Morse, the Fatal Flaw at Mercury Lounge

Daniel Seavey at Racket

The Giraffes, Live Skull, the Austerity Program at Saint Vitus Bar

Jade Tourniquet, Feramone, Spitphyre, Fulano at the Brooklyn Monarch

Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note

Underdog, Bloodclot, Brick by Brick, Wreckage, Dead Las at the Meadows

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding at the Village Vanguard

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saddlemen, Mojohand, Jane Bruce & Elijah Heifetz, Hannah Ray at Arlene’s Grocery

Squirrels from Hell at Silvana

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, January 15