60 Recommended Live Music Events This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, January 13
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Slick Rick at the Brooklyn Bowl
- They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom
- N.Flying at Terminal 5
- Tomberlin, Palehound (solo) at Baby’s All Right
- Vonda Shepard at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Kat Edmonson, Royal Wood, Kings Return at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Lakecia Benjamin, Hera, Ben Wendel, Yamandu Costa, Miho Hazama at City Winery NYC
- Specialists, Will Leet, Bentley Robles at Brooklyn Made
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Jontavious Willis at Sony Hall
- Doug and the Slugz, the Press, Violent Way at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Jesse Malin, Dito Montiel, Christine Smith at the Bowery Electric
- Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding at the Village Vanguard
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Fred Thomas at LunAtico
- Balaklava Blues, NY Gypsy All-Stars, War Club, Grupo Rebolu, Djely Tapa, Maya Burns, Night in Tunisia at Drom
- Blaketheman1000, New York, Alice Longyu Gao, Angel Prost, REN, Tyler Bainbridge, Ezra Marcus at Baby’s All Right
- Snacktime at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Macy Rodman at C’mon Everybody
- Vox Kings, Sea Monster at Pianos
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Dive Bar Romeos at Stitch Bar & Blues
Saturday, January 14
- They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom
- Youngtak at the Beacon Theatre
- Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at the Town Hall
- Wheatus, Todd Morse, the Fatal Flaw at Mercury Lounge
- Daniel Seavey at Racket
- The Giraffes, Live Skull, the Austerity Program at Saint Vitus Bar
- Jade Tourniquet, Feramone, Spitphyre, Fulano at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
- Underdog, Bloodclot, Brick by Brick, Wreckage, Dead Las at the Meadows
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding at the Village Vanguard
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Saddlemen, Mojohand, Jane Bruce & Elijah Heifetz, Hannah Ray at Arlene’s Grocery
- Squirrels from Hell at Silvana
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, January 15
- They Might Be Giants at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dengue Fever at David Geffen Hall
- The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Eli Paperboy Reed, Ruthie Foster at City Winery NYC
- Friends of the Brothers, Veronica Lewis, Sammy Miller and the Congregation at the Loft at City Winery
- The Immediate Family at the Iridium
- 80purpp at Baby’s All Right
- Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
- The Last Poets, J. Ivy at S.O.B.’s
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding at the Village Vanguard
- Sheer Terror at Saint Vitus Bar
- Michael T & the Vanities, the Hound Dogs at the Bowery Electric
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Jim Andralis at Book Club
- The Hipp Pipps, Density, Exit 99 at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Matt Susich, Jenna Nicholls at the Scratcher Bar
- The Irish Siesiun at the 11th St. Bar