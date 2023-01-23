Live Music for a Winter Week in NYC

Steve Earle (pictured above), Rosanne Cash w. John Leventhal, Marshall Crenshaw, Martha Redbone, Bettye LaVette, Kate Pierson, Amy Helm, Willie Nile, Rachel Yamagata, David Driver, Bobby Harden, and Soulsa will perform this Thursday at City Winery NYC; the program, entitled Songs of Deep Emotion and Bright Light, will benefit the Nic Pagano LGBTQIA+ Scholarship Fund for Recovery
Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, January 23
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
- Bobby Brown (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Joe Taino Trio at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, January 24
- Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at Carnegie Hall
- Downtown Boys, Special Guests at Union Pool
- Dan Bern, James O’Brien at the Loft at City Winery
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Stormin’ Norman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Wednesday, January 25
- Lucky Chops at the Brooklyn Bowl
- JVKE at Irving Plaza
- Galactic w. James Carter at the Blue Note
- Shawny BinLaden x Bizzy Banks at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Trews at the Loft at City Winery
- The Black Cats, Thornes, King Tyrant at Arlene’s Grocery
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Jefferson Hamer and Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Ray Greiche Band at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, January 26
- Lil Kim at the Apollo Theater
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Steve Earle, Rosanne Cash w. John Leventhal, Marshall Crenshaw, & friends at City Winery NYC
- Bradford Marsalis at 92Y
- Wild Pink at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Cass McCombs + Band, Kolumbo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Galactic w. Robert Randolph at the Blue Note
- Finesse2tymes at the Gramercy Theatre
- Caravela, North by North, Desert Sharks at Elsewhere Zone One
- Reckless Son at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Oz Noy-David Torn Band at the Bitter End
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Jr. Mack with Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Skum City, Skitzopolis at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion