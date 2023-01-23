Live Music for a Winter Week in NYC

Steve Earle (pictured above), Rosanne Cash w. John Leventhal, Marshall Crenshaw, Martha Redbone, Bettye LaVette, Kate Pierson, Amy Helm, Willie Nile, Rachel Yamagata, David Driver, Bobby Harden, and Soulsa will perform this Thursday at City Winery NYC; the program, entitled Songs of Deep Emotion and Bright Light, will benefit the Nic Pagano LGBTQIA+ Scholarship Fund for Recovery

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, January 23

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room

Bobby Brown (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

The Joe Taino Trio at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, January 24

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at Carnegie Hall

Downtown Boys, Special Guests at Union Pool

Dan Bern, James O’Brien at the Loft at City Winery

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Stormin’ Norman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Wednesday, January 25

Lucky Chops at the Brooklyn Bowl

JVKE at Irving Plaza

Galactic w. James Carter at the Blue Note

Shawny BinLaden x Bizzy Banks at the Gramercy Theatre

The Trews at the Loft at City Winery

The Black Cats, Thornes, King Tyrant at Arlene’s Grocery

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

Jefferson Hamer and Mary-Elaine Jenkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Stew Cutler at Stitch Bar & Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Ray Greiche Band at the 11th St. Bar

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, January 26