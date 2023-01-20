Guide to Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, January 20

Kevin Devine at Baby’s All Right

Spafford, Escaper at the Brooklyn Bowl

Slaughter Beach, Dog, Whitmer Thomas at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Night Moves, Shady Cove at the Bowery Ballroom

We Are Scientists, Public Practice at Brooklyn Made

Little Big at Racket

Albert Lee at the Iridium

Madison McFerrin at Café Erzulie

The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Tony & the Kiki, the Brooksidez, Karis Owen, Viana Valentine at Pianos

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Cenzo, Drop Party, Skappository at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

Gryffin, Zack Martino, Druu, SunrYse, Take22 at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 21

Karyn Kuhl at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, J Hoard at Joe’s Pub

Nick Hakim, June McDoom at Brooklyn Steel

The Sound of Animals Fighting, Hail the Sun, Concrete Castles, Kitty at Webster Hall

Kevin Devine at Saint Vitus Bar

Circles around the Sun, Rich Ruth at the Brooklyn Bowl

BoomBox w. BackBeat Brass, Ethno at the Bowery Ballroom

MorMor, Arima Ederra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Heavy Temple, Castle Rat, Sun Voyager at Brooklyn Made

Albert Lee at the Iridium

Quinn Christopherson at Public Records

Pat McGee & Friends at City Vineyard

Horse Jumper of Love (solo), Carol, Community College at the Broadway

The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard

The Milkman & Sons at St. Mazie

Ricky Stein at the Bitter End

Blueberry High Heels, Fandango, the James Rocket, Guitarmy of One at Young Ethel’s

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe

KSHMR, Henry Fong, DJ Chen, Kimosabi, KOKO, PSY at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Tangiers Blues Band at Artrhur’s Tavern

Copilot at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Kolker at the Bitter End

Sunday, January 22