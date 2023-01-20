Guide to Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, January 20
- Kevin Devine at Baby’s All Right
- Spafford, Escaper at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Slaughter Beach, Dog, Whitmer Thomas at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Night Moves, Shady Cove at the Bowery Ballroom
- We Are Scientists, Public Practice at Brooklyn Made
- Little Big at Racket
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- Madison McFerrin at Café Erzulie
- The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Tony & the Kiki, the Brooksidez, Karis Owen, Viana Valentine at Pianos
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Cenzo, Drop Party, Skappository at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe
- Gryffin, Zack Martino, Druu, SunrYse, Take22 at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 21
- Karyn Kuhl at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, J Hoard at Joe’s Pub
- Nick Hakim, June McDoom at Brooklyn Steel
- The Sound of Animals Fighting, Hail the Sun, Concrete Castles, Kitty at Webster Hall
- Kevin Devine at Saint Vitus Bar
- Circles around the Sun, Rich Ruth at the Brooklyn Bowl
- BoomBox w. BackBeat Brass, Ethno at the Bowery Ballroom
- MorMor, Arima Ederra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Heavy Temple, Castle Rat, Sun Voyager at Brooklyn Made
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- Quinn Christopherson at Public Records
- Pat McGee & Friends at City Vineyard
- Horse Jumper of Love (solo), Carol, Community College at the Broadway
- The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard
- The Milkman & Sons at St. Mazie
- Ricky Stein at the Bitter End
- Blueberry High Heels, Fandango, the James Rocket, Guitarmy of One at Young Ethel’s
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Cafe
- KSHMR, Henry Fong, DJ Chen, Kimosabi, KOKO, PSY at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Tangiers Blues Band at Artrhur’s Tavern
- Copilot at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Sunday, January 22
- The Supertones, the TarantinosNYC, Wiped Out at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- S.C.A.B., Powerwasher, Gorgeous, Luxury Morgues at Rubulad
- We Came as Romans, Erra, Brand of Sacrifice at Irving Plaza
- Glen Phillips at City Winery NYC
- Lily Talmers, Field Guides, Kid Fears at Mercury Lounge
- The David Murray Quartet at the Village Vanguard
- Hollis Brown at the Loft at City Winery
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- The Irish Siesiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Salt Cracker Crazies at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at City Vineyard
- Plane Station at Book Club
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern