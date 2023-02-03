Home
SummerStage Central Park on 8/24/21 / Everynight Charley

Start February with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 3

  • The Last Rockstars at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Epex at Palladium Times Square
  • Lainey Wilson at Irving Plaza
  • Mike Peters and the Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Smithereens w. Marshall Crenshaw at Sony Hall
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders w. Nora Brown, Sloane Crosley, David Cross, Toby Leaman, Kim Richey, Langhorne Slim, Amber Tamblyn at City Winery NYC
  • The Men at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Anna Meike at Mercury Lounge
  • Keith Whalum at the Apollo Music Cafe
  • The Pedro Martinez Group at drom
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer at the Blue Note
  • Catcher, Nino at Union Pool
  • Mike Stern Band w. Randy Brecker and Dennis Chambers at Birdland Jazz Club
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Hudson City Rats, the Comedie of Robert Kennedy, Don Blackcat & Friends at Parkside Lounge
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Karma Exchange at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Alfonso Velez, Alex Mansoor at the Bitter End
  • Telescreens at the Bitter End

Saturday, February 4

  • The Last Rockstars at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Mike Peters and the Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Yotto at Brooklyn Steel
  • Bassjackers at Nebula
  • Win and Woo at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, J Hoard at Joe’s Pub
  • Anders Osborne (solo, acoustic) at City Winery NYC
  • Jon Spencer & the HITmakers, Skull Practitioners, Licks at TV Eye
  • Jeffrey Osborne at Sony Hall
  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
  • Mac Saturn, Billy Tibballs at Racket NYC
  • Carolyn Miller, Michael James at Mercury Lounge
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer at the Blue Note
  • Sister Nancy at the Market Hotel
  • Tilden, Wild Yaks at the Broadway
  • Mike Stern Band w. Randy Brecker and Dennis Chambers at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Brain Candy, Gate 46, Beau Valentine LeBranch at Connolly’s Klub 45
  • The James Rocket, Zombies of the Stratosphere at Sanger Hall
  • The ByzanTones, Strange But Surf, ChaChaBoom! at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Bill Popp and the Tapes at the Irish Whiskey Bar

Sunday, February 5

  • Lake Street Dive, Monica Martin at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • P1Harmony at Terminal 5
  • James Reid at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ms. Lisa Fischer at the Blue Note
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbes
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Posterboy2000, Eric Raven, Chrizi, Costlyloss at Heaven Can Wait
  • Arin Reedy and Sam Cronin at Book Club
  • The Irish Siesiun at the 11th St. Bar