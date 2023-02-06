PREMIERE: Finding Honest Rock Comfort in Old Friends

There are six songs on the self-titled EP that Jersey band Old Friends are about to release. Before that comes “Missing,” the third track on that EP and the music video of which we are premiering today.

Found smack in the middle of “Leave” and “Statelines” is this song, a tuneful garage rock number that sits well among other songs, but also stands out. It is a significant one for Old Friends, the local group whose style is more melody-laden than one would expect; “Missing” explores that. The rise and fall of this single allows for each instrument to be heard. Each instrument takes on an emotion, so this is important. The static crashing of drums feel like nerves – heart-pounding thrill and heart-pounding worry – however you choose to interpret them. Anthemic vocals highlighted in the chorus rally people together and showcase the importance of leaning on those around you in times of need. Riff after pop punk riff amplifies the struggle not only coming to your senses, but admitting to them and going with your gut feeling (because, time and time again, this realization is the right one).

Old Friends, as a trio, blends reality with artistic introspection and vital camaraderie. You can feel the struggles, ground yourself in the frustration, and relate like hell to the story at hand and the musicianship at large. This group, and the subsequent video for “Missing,” symbolize humanity in the world of modern rock and just how crushing, but worthwhile, it can be. Check it out below.

FOR MORE ON OLD FRIENDS, CLICK HERE! THEIR NEW EP IS OUT THIS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10!