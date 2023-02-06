Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Elvis Costello at SummerStage Central Park on 8/11/22 / Everynight Charley

Cool Live Music for Chilly Winter Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 6

  • Sunny War at Rough Trade NYC
  • Mike and the Moonpies, Rob Leines at Brooklyn Made
  • Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at City Winery NYC
  • Walter Salas-Humara, Emily Duff (solo) at Cowgirl
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Fandango, Sunrisers, CitizenSane, B. Good at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Tuesday, February 7

  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Denny Laine (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
  • Talib Kweli w. Bob James, DMC at the Blue Note
  • Kaash Paige at Brooklyn Made
  • Man on Man, Macy Rodman at Union Pool
  • Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Lydia Lunch Retrovirus w. Weasel Walter, Kevin Shea, Tim Dahl at TV Eye
  • Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbes
  • The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, February 8

  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Fitz & the Tantrums, Sammy Rashat Webster Hall
  • Jhariah, Dezi at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Jadu Heart, Goon at Elsewhere Hall
  • Talib Kweli w. Bob James, Slick Rick at the Blue Note
  • Blac Rabbit, Gold Casio, Di Ivories at TV Eye
  • Pete Francis at the Loft at City Winery
  • Michael Daves & Frank Solivan at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
  • Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, February 9

  • Marc Antony at Madison Square Garden
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Arlie at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Vincint at Racket NYC
  • Lorna Luft at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Talib Kweli w. Bob James, Rakim at the Blue Note
  • Ashley Kutcher, Rosie Darling at Baby’s All Right
  • Barrie at Rough Trade NYC
  • Joseph Keckler at Joe’s Pub
  • Rogers & Butler at Pangea
  • The Oz Noy-Jonathan Kreisberg Band w. Rocky Bryant and Fima Ephron at the Bitter End
  • Rene Lopez at the Bitter End
  • Varnburners at the Bitter End
  • Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbes
  • Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Wormburner at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion