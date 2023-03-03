80+ Music Events This Weekend in the New York Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area.

Visit the artist’s website or contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 3

Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Capitol Theatre

J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5

Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

The Dandy Warhols, Uni and the Urchins at the Hall at Elsewhere

Donny Benet, Well Well Well, Supertaste at Irving Plaza

Eluveitie, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires at the Gramercy Theatre

Kangdaniel at Webster Hall

Jessie Murph at Mercury Lounge

Ahmed City (Sinkane) at Brooklyn Bowl

Bill Callahan at the Opera House

Eric Bellinger, Trevor Jackson, Kyle Banks, Gogo Morrow at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

L. Shankar at Sony Hall

Angel at the Cutting Room

Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Kevin Hearn, Sarth Calhoun, Shahzad Ismaily, Laurie Anderson at the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place

Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater

Who on Earth at Paradise Island, Staten Island

Constant Smiles, June McDoom, Katie Von Schleicher at Union Pool

Naima Bock and the Institute Collective Contemporary Vocal Ensemble at Public Records

D4VD at Baby’s All Right

Waldo Witt, the Pretty Bitchin’, Henry Grant at Pianos

The Aberdeen, Bend at Mercury Lounge

Adam Masterson at the Bitter End

The Black Cats NYC, Dr. Ex and the Breakups, Pretend Pretenders, Frankie & the Dirty Angels, Father Jones Band at the Parkside Lounge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Brian Charette Trio at the Canary Club

Matt Wiffen at City Vineyard

Michael Louis & the Honey Badgers at Stitch Bar & Blues

Basic Bitches, Benchmarker, My Little Eye at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Robin Schulz at Marquee

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Density at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Lorraine Leckie at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Saturday, March 4

SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden

A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lola Brooke, J.I., Bouba Savage at Barclays Center

Carla Morrison at the Kings Theatre

Dreamcatcher at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5

Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel

Margo Price, Tre Burt at Webster Hall

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura, Wolfheart, Thulcandra at the Gramercy Theatre

The Fall of Troy, 68, zeta, Silent Drive at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Half Waif at the Brooklyn Museum

Doss at (le) Poisson Rouge

Witt Lowry, Livingston at the Bowery Ballroom

K. Michelle at Sony Hall

Popa Chubby at the Iridium

Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Kulick, April Rose, pure xtc, Emia, Fading Out at Arlene’s Grocery

Ana Egge at the Jalopy Theatre

Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

The Felix Slim Band at Skinny Dennis

Rebel Kicks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Bard’s Flying Vessel, Heat Death, Peter Is Dead at Alphaville

Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues

Drip 2.0, Pass the Poi, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Momma, Hello Mary, the Taxidermists at Baby’s All Right

New York Gremmies w. Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern

Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, March 5