80+ Music Events This Weekend in the New York Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts this weekend in the New York City area.
Visit the artist’s website or contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 3
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Capitol Theatre
- J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5
- Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- The Dandy Warhols, Uni and the Urchins at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Donny Benet, Well Well Well, Supertaste at Irving Plaza
- Eluveitie, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires at the Gramercy Theatre
- Kangdaniel at Webster Hall
- Jessie Murph at Mercury Lounge
- Ahmed City (Sinkane) at Brooklyn Bowl
- Bill Callahan at the Opera House
- Eric Bellinger, Trevor Jackson, Kyle Banks, Gogo Morrow at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- L. Shankar at Sony Hall
- Angel at the Cutting Room
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Kevin Hearn, Sarth Calhoun, Shahzad Ismaily, Laurie Anderson at the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place
- Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater
- Who on Earth at Paradise Island, Staten Island
- Constant Smiles, June McDoom, Katie Von Schleicher at Union Pool
- Naima Bock and the Institute Collective Contemporary Vocal Ensemble at Public Records
- D4VD at Baby’s All Right
- Waldo Witt, the Pretty Bitchin’, Henry Grant at Pianos
- The Aberdeen, Bend at Mercury Lounge
- Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
- The Black Cats NYC, Dr. Ex and the Breakups, Pretend Pretenders, Frankie & the Dirty Angels, Father Jones Band at the Parkside Lounge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Brian Charette Trio at the Canary Club
- Matt Wiffen at City Vineyard
- Michael Louis & the Honey Badgers at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Basic Bitches, Benchmarker, My Little Eye at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Robin Schulz at Marquee
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Density at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Lorraine Leckie at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Saturday, March 4
- SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
- A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lola Brooke, J.I., Bouba Savage at Barclays Center
- Carla Morrison at the Kings Theatre
- Dreamcatcher at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- J.I.D., Smino, Jordan Ward at Terminal 5
- Weyes Blood, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Steel
- Margo Price, Tre Burt at Webster Hall
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura, Wolfheart, Thulcandra at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Fall of Troy, 68, zeta, Silent Drive at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Half Waif at the Brooklyn Museum
- Doss at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Witt Lowry, Livingston at the Bowery Ballroom
- K. Michelle at Sony Hall
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Kulick, April Rose, pure xtc, Emia, Fading Out at Arlene’s Grocery
- Ana Egge at the Jalopy Theatre
- Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- The Felix Slim Band at Skinny Dennis
- Rebel Kicks at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Bard’s Flying Vessel, Heat Death, Peter Is Dead at Alphaville
- Emy & the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Drip 2.0, Pass the Poi, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Momma, Hello Mary, the Taxidermists at Baby’s All Right
- New York Gremmies w. Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern
- Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, March 5
- SZA, Omar Apollo at Madison Square Garden
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Terminal 5
- Fit for a King, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, Kingdom of Giants at Irving Plaza
- Os Mutantes, Breanna Barbara at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Keller Williams & Steve Poltz at City Winery NYC
- Combo Chimbita at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Arthur’s Tavern
- Leyla McCalla at Clark Studio Theater
- Two Man Advantage, Enziguri, F**k It …. I Quit!, Nonresidents, Iconicide at the Bowery Electric
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Colin Smith, Katie Martucci at the Scratcher Bar
- Phuoc Phat at Book Club