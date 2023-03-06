Let’s Go Girls, Shania Twain Is Back!

Whether you’re going out or having a night in, the queen of country pop has you covered with a brand new album. Shania Twain released her first record in over six years at the beginning of February, giving fans empowering anthems and lots of fun moments.

Queen of Me came out right after Twain was honored as an icon at the People’s Choice Awards, where she charmed viewers with a live performance and called Ryan Reynolds out by replacing the famous “So, you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much!” line with his name. Only Shania Twain could make the Deadpool actor blush on live television.

Starting off the new album is a perfect opener: “Giddy Up.” This track is sure to become a line dancing classic and make any listener feel like they are letting loose in a bar in Nashville. Additionally, “Pretty Liar” is an addicting country track, giving listeners a play on the “liar, liar, pants on fire” rhyme by putting it over an upbeat, folksy tune. While the rest of the album takes on more of a pop and contemporary vibe, these two songs are perfect for the long-time Shania fans.

Still her authentic self, the singer made sure Queen of Me was optimistic and fun, but covers the pain of heartbreak and young love, too. “Brand New” is an exciting song, yet shares the important message of finding yourself after a break up. She shares the pain of leaving someone behind who simply doesn’t care and learning the lesson of self love. To a similar key, title track “Queen of Me” expresses messages of individuality with its distinct pop melody that feels fresh, brand new, and (once again) fun. The track champions being single – a queen who needs no king – and encourages listeners to follow their own dreams.

By far, the album’s biggest track is “Waking Up Dreaming.” This was it’s lead single and talks about chasing opportunity while leaning on the friends who are by your side. She sings, “Let’s start waking up dreaming, and dressing like superstars making our way to Mars.” The music bounces and the lyrics are creative, light, and exciting – the makings of a Shania Twain classic! The song can be paired well with “Best Friend,” a love letter to partners-in-crime everywhere. Both of these tracks expertly champion the importance of being loved for who you are and having your friends’ backs. On Queen of Me, Shania Twain solidifies the fact that she is a girl’s girl.

