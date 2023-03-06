Start March with the Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 78 concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, age restrictions and other updates.
Monday, March 6
- Gogol Bordello at National Sawdust
- Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
- The Dan Horne Band, Dark Tea, Bobbie Lovesong at the Sultan Room
- ALIENS, Highly Effective People, Pair of Sloths at Mercury Lounge
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
- The Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, March 7
- Colony House, little image at Irving Plaza
- JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Taali at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Curtis Waters at Baby’s All Right
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- The Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès
- The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- Ross Byron at the Hard Swallow
- Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, March 8
- Valerie Simpson, Ally Brooke, Darci Lynne at the Town Hall
- Paolo Nutini at Brooklyn Steel
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Yeat at the Knockdown Center
- Kings of Thrash, Hatriot at the Gramercy Theatre
- Fit for an Autopsy, the Acacia Strain, Full of Hell, Primitive Man at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
- Haru Nemuri at Market Hotel
- Joshua Ray Walker & Vandoliers, Leeroy at Brooklyn Made
- Arcy Drive at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bilal at S.O.B.’s
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Runner, waveform* at Baby’s All Right
- The Nude Party at Rough Trade NYC
- Breakfast Special at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Hoorsees, the Depreciation Guild, Beverly, Special Guests, Diary, Punchlove at Mercury Lounge
- Colatura, Slut Magic, Buff Ginger, Lahnah, Laveda, Monsoon, Layzi at Arlene’s Grocery
- Teenage Halloween, Two-Man Giant Squid, the Down & Outs, Gay, Bummer Camp at Berlin
- Fears, Church Crush, Emmrose, the After Hours, Oh Imanuela, Father Koi, 802 at Pianos Upstairs
- Thus Love, Boy with Apple, Picture Show, Yndling, Grand Sun, Trinket, Boy Wonder, Gold Lake, 36? at Pianos Showroom
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Dark Sky Hustlers at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, March 9
- James Taylor, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, the War and Treaty, Bernie Williams at the Beacon Theatre
- Dinner Party w. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder at Terminal 5
- Paolo Nutini at Brooklyn Steel
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza
- Young Gun Silver Fox at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Cool Cool Cool at Sony Hall
- Black Magnet, King Yosef, Trace Amount, Eulogy at Saint Vitus Bar
- Girli, Madge at Baby’s All Right
- Sally Can’t Dance at the Bowery Electric
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Absolutely Free, Alias, Marci, Knitting, Naya Ali at Arlene’s Grocery
- LUNACY, Pons, Thus Love, J3AL0US, Plattenbau, the Pleasure Majenta, DATA ANIMAL, Kamikaze Nurse at Berlin
- Joudy, Robber Robber, Wynona Bleach, Shred Flinstone, Boy Wonder, Clea Anais at Heaven Can Wait
- Anthony OKS, Jane Inc., Miesha and the Spanks, Keeper E., MAUVEY, the Garrys at Pianos Showroom
- Lumberob, Her Skin, Phillip Jon Taylor, Helen Ganya at Pianos Upstairs
- Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at Cafe Wha?
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at the 11th St. Bar
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbès
- Big Frank Mirra & Mike Smith at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion