Start March with the Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 78 concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, age restrictions and other updates.

Monday, March 6

Gogol Bordello at National Sawdust

Vanessa Carlton at City Winery NYC

The Dan Horne Band, Dark Tea, Bobbie Lovesong at the Sultan Room

ALIENS, Highly Effective People, Pair of Sloths at Mercury Lounge

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room

The Jack Grace Band at Skinny Dennis

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Felix Slim at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, March 7

Colony House, little image at Irving Plaza

JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note

Taali at (le) Poisson Rouge

Curtis Waters at Baby’s All Right

The Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Tamar Korn and Friends at Barbès

The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Ross Byron at the Hard Swallow

Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, March 8

Valerie Simpson, Ally Brooke, Darci Lynne at the Town Hall

Paolo Nutini at Brooklyn Steel

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, Koyo at (le) Poisson Rouge

Yeat at the Knockdown Center

Kings of Thrash, Hatriot at the Gramercy Theatre

Fit for an Autopsy, the Acacia Strain, Full of Hell, Primitive Man at the Brooklyn Monarch

Nessa Barrett, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza

Haru Nemuri at Market Hotel

Joshua Ray Walker & Vandoliers, Leeroy at Brooklyn Made

Arcy Drive at the Bowery Ballroom

Bilal at S.O.B.’s

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Runner, waveform* at Baby’s All Right

The Nude Party at Rough Trade NYC

Breakfast Special at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Hoorsees, the Depreciation Guild, Beverly, Special Guests, Diary, Punchlove at Mercury Lounge

Colatura, Slut Magic, Buff Ginger, Lahnah, Laveda, Monsoon, Layzi at Arlene’s Grocery

Teenage Halloween, Two-Man Giant Squid, the Down & Outs, Gay, Bummer Camp at Berlin

Fears, Church Crush, Emmrose, the After Hours, Oh Imanuela, Father Koi, 802 at Pianos Upstairs

Thus Love, Boy with Apple, Picture Show, Yndling, Grand Sun, Trinket, Boy Wonder, Gold Lake, 36? at Pianos Showroom

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Dark Sky Hustlers at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, March 9