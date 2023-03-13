Live Music for Mid-March in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, March 13
- alt-J, June McDoom at the Kings Theatre
- Yeat at Terminal 5
- Boombox at Racket NYC
- Maya Hawke, Raffaella at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Brasstracks at the Blue Note
- Oracle Sisters, Jackie West at Baby’s All Right
- quinnie at Mercury Lounge
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryanat Terra Blues
- Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Eli Bridges at Pete’s Candy Store
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Brian Charette & Kevin Harris at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, March 14
- Jonas Brothers at the Marquis Theatre
- Wizkid at Barclays Center
- Alt-J, June McDoom at the Kings Theatre
- Gracie Abrams, Tiny Habits at Irving Plaza
- Adam Doleac, Amanda Springsteen at the Bowery Ballroom
- Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz! at the Gramercy Theatre
- Brasstracks at the Blue Note
- The Music of Paul McCartney (rehearsal) at City Winery NYC
- M(h)aol at Rough Trade NYC
- Vincent Darby at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- Anne Husick, Mac Gollehon and Omar, Charles Kibel, Kellie Anne Luigi, Walter Steding at the Hard Swallow
Wednesday, March 15
- Jonas Brothers at the Marquis Theatre
- John Mayer at Madison Square Garden
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre, Port Chester
- keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
- Bettye LaVette, Lyle Lovett, the Cactus Blossoms, Shovels and Rope, Peter Asher, Lake Street Dive, Glen Hansard, Allison Russell, Ingrid Michaelson, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, Jonathan Russell, Graham Nash, Sammy Rae at Carnegie Hall
- Gracie Abrams, Tiny Habits at Brooklyn Steel
- Mod Sun, Stand Atlantic, Tom the Mail Man at Irving Plaza
- Ingrid Andress, Carter Faith at the Gramercy Theatre
- Freddie Dredd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Brasstracks at the Blue Note
- Milton at Sid Gold’s Request Room
- Marcus Machado at Cafe Wha?
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Rome 56, Shu Nakamura – Daimyos at Mercury Lounge
- the boys., Sasha Dobson, Tracy City, Adam Najemian at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn
Thursday, March 16
- Jonas Brothers at the Marquis Theatre
- keshi, Weston Estate, James Ivy at Radio City Music Hall
- Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
- Epik High at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Steel Panther, Crobot, Tragedy at Irving Plaza
- Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail at the Bowery Ballroom
- Riverside, the Cyberiam Duo at Sony Hall
- thuy, P-Lo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Willie Nile at City Winery NYC
- Quasi, Bat Fangs at TV Eye
- Gorod, Cognitive, Summoning the Lich, Flub at the Meadows
- Lostboycrow, Brooke Alexx at Mercury Lounge
- Peaceful Faces at C’mon Everybody
- The Krasno Moore Project with Eric Finland at the Blue Note
- Gay, Laurel Canyon, Social Skills, Libby Quinn at Berlin
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- David “Doc” French & Josh Goldberg at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Ross Byron at the Shrine
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion