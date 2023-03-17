From NY, for NJ – The Magnolia Park Gallery

A glance at Baku’s Revenge Tour, a series of shows across the U.S. this month that hit NYC earlier this week and comes to Asbury Park tonight.

Magnolia Park rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this current tour of theirs is the first of its kind for the alternative rockers. On March 12, The Gramercy Theatre saw them, their friends, and their labelmates take the stage with an energy only bands who were cooped up inside during a lockdown and a quarantine would have. Arrows in Action, First and Forever, and poptropicaslutz played one by one, each kicking off their set and the night with their own brand of rock music. They all showcased what it means to have a damn good time playing live and being in front of a crowd, setting the stage – literally and figuratively – for Magnolia Park to do what they and their Big Apple fans have been waiting for. Photographer Angelo Natoli captured it for us… and everything that led up to it.

Arrows in Action

Photos by Angelo Natoli

First and Forever

poptropicaslutz

Magnolia Park

