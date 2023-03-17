Live Music for St. Patrick’s Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)
- Jonas Brothers at the Marquis Theatre
- Muse, Evanescence, One OK Rock at Madison Square Garden
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5
- Hernán Cattáneo, Nick Warren at Brooklyn Steel
- Kelela at Webster Hall
- Inhaler, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Railroad Earth at White Eagle Hall
- White Reaper, Mamalarky at Irving Plaza
- Jedi Mind Tricks, Crimeapple, Outerspace at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Gemini, Jinsol Woo, Fallens at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sonic Blume, j solomon, B. Miles, the Upsides at the Bowery Ballroom
- thuy, P-Lo at Racket NYC
- Lee Rocker at the Iridium
- SonReal, Sol at Mercury Lounge
- Ghost Funk Orchestra, Abby Jeanne at Mercury Lounge
- Scree at the Owl Music Parlor
- Murphy’s Law, School Drugs, Huge, Late Waves, Point Blank at the Bowery Electric
- The Krasno Moore Project w. Eric Finland at the Blue Note
- The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45
- The Prodigals at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Mike O’Malley & Friends at Cafe Wha?
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Coffin Daggers, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Wiped Out at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Tony & the Kiki, Leo Lovechild, the Golden Grass at TV Eye
- Elizabeth & the Catapult at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Gold Standard at the Bitter End
Saturday, March 18
- Jonas Brothers at the Marquis Theatre
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Dawes at the Beacon Theatre
- Shenseea at the Kings Theatre
- New Found Glory (acoustic) at the Town Hall
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo at 92Y
- Yo La Tengo at Brooklyn Steel
- Bryce Vine, bLAck pARty at Webster Hall
- Space Bacon at Brooklyn Made
- Key Glock, Big Scarr at the Knockdown Center
- The Mary Wallopers at the Bowery Ballroom
- Elle Varner at City Winery NYC
- Anna of the North, Maris at Racket NYC
- The Krasno Moore Project w. Eric Finland at the Blue Note
- The Compozers at the Gramercy Theatre
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Richard Lloyd, Sophia Orensteen, the Gold Standard, Selena Tibert at the Bowery Electric
- Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Telescreens (acoustic) at the Bitter End
- Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern
- Stephanie Marie and Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Back-alley Dolls at the Red Lion
Sunday, March 19
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Sik-K at Webster Hall
- Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, Dope at Irving Plaza
- Tiffany Day at the Gramercy Theatre
- 9m88, FIG at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Vicious Rumors at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Fana Hues at Baby’s All Right
- Margaret Glaspy, the Julian Lage Trio, Rude Ruth at TV Eye
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- The Krasno Moore Project w. Eric Finland at the Blue Note
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Charmer, Oolong, Ogbert the Nerd at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at City Vineyard
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern
- The Hipp Pipps, the TarantinosNYC, the Serpentones at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Eric Ratner at Book Club