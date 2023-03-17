Live Music for St. Patrick’s Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day)

Jonas Brothers at the Marquis Theatre

Muse, Evanescence, One OK Rock at Madison Square Garden

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Kaaze, Juuku at Terminal 5

Hernán Cattáneo, Nick Warren at Brooklyn Steel

Kelela at Webster Hall

Inhaler, Sun Room at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Railroad Earth at White Eagle Hall

White Reaper, Mamalarky at Irving Plaza

Jedi Mind Tricks, Crimeapple, Outerspace at the Hall at Elsewhere

Gemini, Jinsol Woo, Fallens at (le) Poisson Rouge

Sonic Blume, j solomon, B. Miles, the Upsides at the Bowery Ballroom

thuy, P-Lo at Racket NYC

Lee Rocker at the Iridium

SonReal, Sol at Mercury Lounge

Ghost Funk Orchestra, Abby Jeanne at Mercury Lounge

Scree at the Owl Music Parlor

Murphy’s Law, School Drugs, Huge, Late Waves, Point Blank at the Bowery Electric

The Krasno Moore Project w. Eric Finland at the Blue Note

The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45

The Prodigals at Connolly’s Klub 45

Mike O’Malley & Friends at Cafe Wha?

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Coffin Daggers, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Wiped Out at the Brooklyn Monarch

Tony & the Kiki, Leo Lovechild, the Golden Grass at TV Eye

Elizabeth & the Catapult at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Gold Standard at the Bitter End

Saturday, March 18

Jonas Brothers at the Marquis Theatre

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Dawes at the Beacon Theatre

Shenseea at the Kings Theatre

New Found Glory (acoustic) at the Town Hall

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at 92Y

Yo La Tengo at Brooklyn Steel

Bryce Vine, bLAck pARty at Webster Hall

Space Bacon at Brooklyn Made

Key Glock, Big Scarr at the Knockdown Center

The Mary Wallopers at the Bowery Ballroom

Elle Varner at City Winery NYC

Anna of the North, Maris at Racket NYC

The Krasno Moore Project w. Eric Finland at the Blue Note

The Compozers at the Gramercy Theatre

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Richard Lloyd, Sophia Orensteen, the Gold Standard, Selena Tibert at the Bowery Electric

Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Telescreens (acoustic) at the Bitter End

Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern

Stephanie Marie and Friends at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Back-alley Dolls at the Red Lion

Sunday, March 19