Bright Lights & Betty Who Nights

Two weeks ago Nicole Conflenti and her colorful eye spent the night with our friend Betty Who and her equally as colorful live show.

When we spoke with Betty Who earlier this month, we learned two very important things: the order that a songs are listened to, organized, and performed is vital to the experience of both the artist and listener, and New York City really is that place. No matter who you are, what music you make, what level of recognition you get, conquering the Big Apple and its audience is something special, something worth looking to, and something worth celebrating. The “SHE CAN DANCE” singer knew that going into Hammerstein Ballroom on March 11, and, damn, did she prove her point. Betty Who delivered one of the most fun concerts on 2023 – even of the 2020s thus far, if we’re being honest. Bright, cheerful, soulful, poppy, and exuberant… and all captured by Nicole Conflenti.

Photos by Nicole Conflenti