Start May with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 1

Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge

Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza

Say Anything, the Color Fred at the Bowery Ballroom

Saint Motel, Homes at Night at Webster Hall

Saint Levant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Breakup Shoes at Brooklyn Made

Vision Video, Kristeen Young, Shanghai Beach at Saint Vitus Bar

Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Papa Vega at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

The Wilson/Rosnes/Washington Trio at St. Paul’s Chapel

Tuesday, May 2

Train, G. Love & Special Sauce at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Metronomy at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Terminal 5

Gary Numan, A Place to Bury Strangers at Webster Hall

Meg Myers, Weathers, Band of Silver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Garden, T.S.O.L. at Irving Plaza

Los Bitchos at Brooklyn Made

Rodney Crowell, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Sony Hall

Joesef at the Bowery Ballroom

Davey Knowles at the Iridium

Wyn Starks at Cafe Wha?

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Kolker at the 11th St. Bar

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern

Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central

Wednesday, May 3

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

Coheed and Cambria, Deafheaven at Rooftop at Pier 17

Fever Ray, Christeene at Terminal 5

The Garden, T.S.O.L. at Irving Plaza

Chelsea Grin, Carnifex at the Gramercy Theatre

The War and Treaty, William Prince at the Bowery Ballroom

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at City Winery NYC

The Radiators at Brooklyn Made

David Wax Museum, Bandits on the Run at Mercury Lounge

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

Davey Knowles at the Iridium

ADG7 at (le) Poisson Rouge

Bush Tetras at Union Pool

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

Giacomo Turra at Cafe Wha?

Apollo Flowerchild at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

Jason Green at City Winery Grand Central

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Lara Taubman at the 11th St. Bar

Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn

Brian Charette’s Mighty Grinders at the Bitter End

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, May 4