Start May with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, May 1
- Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza
- Say Anything, the Color Fred at the Bowery Ballroom
- Saint Motel, Homes at Night at Webster Hall
- Saint Levant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Breakup Shoes at Brooklyn Made
- Vision Video, Kristeen Young, Shanghai Beach at Saint Vitus Bar
- Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- Papa Vega at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
- The Wilson/Rosnes/Washington Trio at St. Paul’s Chapel
Tuesday, May 2
- Train, G. Love & Special Sauce at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Metronomy at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Terminal 5
- Gary Numan, A Place to Bury Strangers at Webster Hall
- Meg Myers, Weathers, Band of Silver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Garden, T.S.O.L. at Irving Plaza
- Los Bitchos at Brooklyn Made
- Rodney Crowell, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Sony Hall
- Joesef at the Bowery Ballroom
- Davey Knowles at the Iridium
- Wyn Starks at Cafe Wha?
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the 11th St. Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
- Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central
Wednesday, May 3
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Coheed and Cambria, Deafheaven at Rooftop at Pier 17
- Fever Ray, Christeene at Terminal 5
- The Garden, T.S.O.L. at Irving Plaza
- Chelsea Grin, Carnifex at the Gramercy Theatre
- The War and Treaty, William Prince at the Bowery Ballroom
- Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at City Winery NYC
- The Radiators at Brooklyn Made
- David Wax Museum, Bandits on the Run at Mercury Lounge
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- Davey Knowles at the Iridium
- ADG7 at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Bush Tetras at Union Pool
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- Giacomo Turra at Cafe Wha?
- Apollo Flowerchild at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- Jason Green at City Winery Grand Central
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Lara Taubman at the 11th St. Bar
- Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
- Brian Charette’s Mighty Grinders at the Bitter End
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, May 4
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Kali Uchis, Raye at Radio City Music Hall
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer at the Town Hall
- Moby at NeueHouse
- Nation of Language, Gustaf at Brooklyn Steel
- Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless at Bowery Ballroom
- Angèle at Terminal 5
- Obituary, Immolation, Blood Incantation, Ingrown at Irving Plaza
- Doyle at the Kingsland
- Alejandro Escovedo at the Iridium
- Ringo Deathstarr, Pleasure Venom, Keep at Saint Vitus Bar
- The Heavy, Loose Buttons at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Ingested, Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy, Coronary Thrombosis at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Jordan Ward, Courtnie at Baby’s All Right
- The Bernardes at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Brandon Patrick George at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Crocodiles, TDA, Licks at Mercury Lounge
- Bella White at Brooklyn Made
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Scott Martin & the Grand Disaster, Lizzie & the Makers, Amanda Cross, Sweetboy at Main Drag Music
- Density, Exit 99 NYC, Crazy Mary, Fandango NYC, the James Rocket at the Shrine
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Miss Maybell & Her Ragged Jazz Band at Arthur’s Tavern
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar