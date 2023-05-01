Home
Gary Numan at Webster Hall on 3/13/23 / Everynight Charley

Start May with Good Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 1

  • Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza
  • Say Anything, the Color Fred at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Saint Motel, Homes at Night at Webster Hall
  • Saint Levant at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Breakup Shoes at Brooklyn Made
  • Vision Video, Kristeen Young, Shanghai Beach at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
  • Papa Vega at Terra Blues
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
  • The Wilson/Rosnes/Washington Trio at St. Paul’s Chapel

Tuesday, May 2

  • Train, G. Love & Special Sauce at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Metronomy at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Terminal 5
  • Gary Numan, A Place to Bury Strangers at Webster Hall
  • Meg Myers, Weathers, Band of Silver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Garden, T.S.O.L. at Irving Plaza
  • Los Bitchos at Brooklyn Made
  • Rodney Crowell, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at Sony Hall
  • Joesef at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Davey Knowles at the Iridium
  • Wyn Starks at Cafe Wha?
  • Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
  • Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Kolker at the 11th St. Bar
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central

Wednesday, May 3

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Coheed and Cambria, Deafheaven at Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Fever Ray, Christeene at Terminal 5
  • The Garden, T.S.O.L. at Irving Plaza
  • Chelsea Grin, Carnifex at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The War and Treaty, William Prince at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at City Winery NYC
  • The Radiators at Brooklyn Made
  • David Wax Museum, Bandits on the Run at Mercury Lounge
  • Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
  • Davey Knowles at the Iridium
  • ADG7 at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Bush Tetras at Union Pool
  • The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
  • Giacomo Turra at Cafe Wha?
  • Apollo Flowerchild at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
  • Jason Green at City Winery Grand Central
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Lara Taubman at the 11th St. Bar
  • Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
  • Brian Charette’s Mighty Grinders at the Bitter End
  • Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, May 4

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • Kali Uchis, Raye at Radio City Music Hall
  • Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer at the Town Hall
  • Moby at NeueHouse
  • Nation of Language, Gustaf at Brooklyn Steel
  • Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless at Bowery Ballroom
  • Angèle at Terminal 5
  • Obituary, Immolation, Blood Incantation, Ingrown at Irving Plaza
  • Doyle at the Kingsland
  • Alejandro Escovedo at the Iridium
  • Ringo Deathstarr, Pleasure Venom, Keep at Saint Vitus Bar
  • The Heavy, Loose Buttons at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Ingested, Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy, Coronary Thrombosis at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Jordan Ward, Courtnie at Baby’s All Right
  • The Bernardes at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Brandon Patrick George at the David Rubinstein Atrium
  • Crocodiles, TDA, Licks at Mercury Lounge
  • Bella White at Brooklyn Made
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Scott Martin & the Grand Disaster, Lizzie & the Makers, Amanda Cross, Sweetboy at Main Drag Music
  • Density, Exit 99 NYC, Crazy Mary, Fandango NYC, the James Rocket at the Shrine
  • The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
  • Miss Maybell & Her Ragged Jazz Band at Arthur’s Tavern
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar