Spotlight: Steve Earle & More For John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert on 5/15

NYC’s Town Hall hosts the eighth annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit on Monday, May 15. This night is a special one among musicians, locals, attendees, and the Keswell School above all else as the event beneficiary. The school specializes in giving children with autism and who are on the spectrum an experience that is not only akin to mainstream schooling, but is at their comfort level. Their focus on educating, enriching, integrating, and including is key to the success and joy of their students – one of which is the son of John Henry himself.

These benefit concerts are an amazing source of funding and 2022 alone brought in over $100,000 for the dedicated institution. That same year, the seventh annual show, featured our ‘hometown’ hero Bruce Springsteen on the bill. This year Steve Earle will be shining on stage alongside Kurt Vile, David Byrne, Terry Allen, and more for a variety of acoustic sets and sing-a-longs. Singer-songwriters tell stories with their voices, friends, lyrics, and instruments for an unforgettable and truly beneficial night (co-hosted by City Winery). For tickets and information on how you can attend, donate, and learn more, click here!