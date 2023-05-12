Cool Live Music for Warm Weather Nights

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80 concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 12

The Jonas Brothers at Rockefeller Plaza

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, the Interrupters, Laura Jane Grace, Bedouin Soundclash at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at the Bowery Ballroom

Currents, Like Moths to Flame, Invent Animate, Foreign Hands at the Gramercy Theatre

Heartless Bastards, the Watson Twins at Brooklyn Bowl

Blessd at Palladium Times Square

The Amy Ray Band, Becky Warren at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Hold Steady, Allison Russell, Allison Ponthier, Brandi and the Alexanders at Pier 57 at Hudson River Park

Bacilos at Irving Plaza

Daisy the Great, Olive Klug, Benet at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mr Twin Sister at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Lewis OfMan, Jazz Lambaux at the Hall at Elsewhere

Vegyn at Silo Brooklyn

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall

DD Osama at Racket NYC

Vedo at S.O.B.’s

Elijah Wolf, Nick Cianci, B. Miles at Brooklyn Made

Pain of Truth, Bulldoze, Merauder, All Out War, Division of Mind, Combust, Sector, Rhythm Diet at the Brooklyn Monarch

D. Savage at Market Hotel

The Aquadolls, Trophy Wife at Mercury Lounge

Rickshaw Billi’s Burger Patrol, Keefchamber, Dad at Saint Vitus Bar

Leah Marlene at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Grip Weeds, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Joy Buzzer at Berlin

Nina Garcia, Lee Ranaldo, Leila Bordreuil at the Brooklyn Music School

TDA, Theophobia at Coney Island USA’s Sideshows by the Seashore Theater

Tilden at Baby’s All Right

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen, Curtis Suburban, the Rover Boys Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues Trio at Terra Blues

Dive Bar Romeos at 14th Street Y

Saturday, May 13

Tiesto at the Brooklyn Mirage

John Butler at the Town Hall

Sleepy Hallow at Palladium Times Square

City Morgue, vein.fm at Terminal 5

Feist at Brooklyn Steel

Gogo Penguin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Lemon Twigs, Josephine Network at Irving Plaza

Against the Current, Trophy Eyes at the Gramercy Theatre

The Cactus Blossoms, Two Runner at Brooklyn Made

Moon Boots at Racket NYC

Roomful of Blues at the Iridium

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall

Sister Nancy, Queen Majesty at Public Records

Mihali, Au Jusbilee at the Brooklyn Bowl

Elvis Perkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Moris Blak & Danny Blu, Eva-X at QXT’s

Death Threat, Bracewar, Naysayer, Restraining Order, Year of the Knife. End It, Life’s Question, Fools Game at the Brooklyn Monarch

Rahill at Rough Trade NYC

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Vilray at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Wyldlife, the Whiffs, Ravagers, Tuxedo Cats at the Bowery Electric

Saddlemen at Arlene’s Grocery

Damn Jackals, Heavy Feather and the Magic Word, Ugly Mutts, the Dracu-Las at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

Blue Rooster Pie Band at Stitch Bar & Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, May 14