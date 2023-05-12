Cool Live Music for Warm Weather Nights

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80 concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 12
- The Jonas Brothers at Rockefeller Plaza
- Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, the Interrupters, Laura Jane Grace, Bedouin Soundclash at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at the Bowery Ballroom
- Currents, Like Moths to Flame, Invent Animate, Foreign Hands at the Gramercy Theatre
- Heartless Bastards, the Watson Twins at Brooklyn Bowl
- Blessd at Palladium Times Square
- The Amy Ray Band, Becky Warren at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Hold Steady, Allison Russell, Allison Ponthier, Brandi and the Alexanders at Pier 57 at Hudson River Park
- Bacilos at Irving Plaza
- Daisy the Great, Olive Klug, Benet at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mr Twin Sister at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Lewis OfMan, Jazz Lambaux at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Vegyn at Silo Brooklyn
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
- DD Osama at Racket NYC
- Vedo at S.O.B.’s
- Elijah Wolf, Nick Cianci, B. Miles at Brooklyn Made
- Pain of Truth, Bulldoze, Merauder, All Out War, Division of Mind, Combust, Sector, Rhythm Diet at the Brooklyn Monarch
- D. Savage at Market Hotel
- The Aquadolls, Trophy Wife at Mercury Lounge
- Rickshaw Billi’s Burger Patrol, Keefchamber, Dad at Saint Vitus Bar
- Leah Marlene at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Grip Weeds, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, Joy Buzzer at Berlin
- Nina Garcia, Lee Ranaldo, Leila Bordreuil at the Brooklyn Music School
- TDA, Theophobia at Coney Island USA’s Sideshows by the Seashore Theater
- Tilden at Baby’s All Right
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen, Curtis Suburban, the Rover Boys Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues Trio at Terra Blues
- Dive Bar Romeos at 14th Street Y
Saturday, May 13
- Tiesto at the Brooklyn Mirage
- John Butler at the Town Hall
- Sleepy Hallow at Palladium Times Square
- City Morgue, vein.fm at Terminal 5
- Feist at Brooklyn Steel
- Gogo Penguin at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Lemon Twigs, Josephine Network at Irving Plaza
- Against the Current, Trophy Eyes at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Cactus Blossoms, Two Runner at Brooklyn Made
- Moon Boots at Racket NYC
- Roomful of Blues at the Iridium
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
- Sister Nancy, Queen Majesty at Public Records
- Mihali, Au Jusbilee at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Elvis Perkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Moris Blak & Danny Blu, Eva-X at QXT’s
- Death Threat, Bracewar, Naysayer, Restraining Order, Year of the Knife. End It, Life’s Question, Fools Game at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Rahill at Rough Trade NYC
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Vilray at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Wyldlife, the Whiffs, Ravagers, Tuxedo Cats at the Bowery Electric
- Saddlemen at Arlene’s Grocery
- Damn Jackals, Heavy Feather and the Magic Word, Ugly Mutts, the Dracu-Las at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Blue Rooster Pie Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, May 14
- Feist at Brooklyn Steel
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- Plini, Sungazer, Jakub Zytecki at the Gramercy Theatre
- Chisel w. Ted Leo, Savak at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Pouya, Fat Nick, Kxllsxwtch, Terror Reid at Irving Plaza
- The Academic at the Bowery Ballroom
- Steve Earle at the Loft at City Winery
- Bay Ledges at Baby’s All Right
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Joy Cleaner, Dinowalrus, Holy Tunics, Jasno Swarez at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
- InCircles, Jelly Kelly at Tompkins Square Park
Life in a Blender at Barbès
- Jim Andralis at Book Club
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- J. Lind, Warren Malone at Scratcher
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern