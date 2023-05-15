Music for Mid-May in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 15

Steve Earle, David Byrne, Kurt Vile & Terry Allen at the Town Hall

shame, Been Stellar at Irving Plaza

Plini, Sungazer, Jakub Zytecki at the Gramercy Theatre

The Milk Carton Kids at Baby’s All Right

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu at Webster Hall

Waveform* at Rubulad

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, May 16

NMIXX at the Kings Theatre

Graham Nash at City Winery NYC

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

Denzel Curry at the Blue Note

The Hives at Racket NYC

joan, Aviv at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sauti Sol, Eddy Kenzo, King Kaka at Irving Plaza

Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O, ST37 at TV Eye

SWMRS, PG Chico at Brooklyn Made

Genevieve Stokes at Mercury Lounge

Sam Nelson at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Dom Flemons at Joe’s Pub

Steve Wynn & Jason Victor at the Bowery Electric

Decisive Pink at Union Pool

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

Josephine Foster at Blank Forms

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, May 17

The New Pornographers, Wild Pink at Brooklyn Steel

Duki at Palladium Times Square

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

Hippie Sabotage, Daisy Guttridge at Webster Hall

Graham Nash at City Winery NYC

Denzel Curry at the Blue Note

Kevin Devine & the New Amsterdams, Brother Bird at Brooklyn Made

Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O, ST37 at Mercury Lounge

Mareux, Cold Gawd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Greg Puciato, Escuela Grind, Deaf Club, Trace Amount at the Gramercy Theatre

Matthew Logan Vazquez, Danny Golden at Baby’s All Right

Katelyn Tarver at Ludlow House

Pearl & the Oysters at Elsewhere Zone One

Taleen Kali, Leathered, Silent Mass at Our Wicked Lady

Dead Bars, Shellshag, Ellen and the Degenerates, Radar at TV Eye

Sasha Dobson w. Tony Scherr and Kenny Wollesen, Heather Eatman, Serena Jost, Mary Lee Kortes, and Pete Salett at Berlin

Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues

Buck and a Quarter at Barbès

Bobby Bryan (acouctic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Back Alley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Thursday, May 18