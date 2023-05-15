Music for Mid-May in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, May 15
- Steve Earle, David Byrne, Kurt Vile & Terry Allen at the Town Hall
- shame, Been Stellar at Irving Plaza
- Plini, Sungazer, Jakub Zytecki at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Milk Carton Kids at Baby’s All Right
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu at Webster Hall
- Waveform* at Rubulad
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, May 16
- NMIXX at the Kings Theatre
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Denzel Curry at the Blue Note
- The Hives at Racket NYC
- joan, Aviv at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sauti Sol, Eddy Kenzo, King Kaka at Irving Plaza
- Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O, ST37 at TV Eye
- SWMRS, PG Chico at Brooklyn Made
- Genevieve Stokes at Mercury Lounge
- Sam Nelson at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Dom Flemons at Joe’s Pub
- Steve Wynn & Jason Victor at the Bowery Electric
- Decisive Pink at Union Pool
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- Josephine Foster at Blank Forms
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, May 17
- The New Pornographers, Wild Pink at Brooklyn Steel
- Duki at Palladium Times Square
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Hippie Sabotage, Daisy Guttridge at Webster Hall
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- Denzel Curry at the Blue Note
- Kevin Devine & the New Amsterdams, Brother Bird at Brooklyn Made
- Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O, ST37 at Mercury Lounge
- Mareux, Cold Gawd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Greg Puciato, Escuela Grind, Deaf Club, Trace Amount at the Gramercy Theatre
- Matthew Logan Vazquez, Danny Golden at Baby’s All Right
- Katelyn Tarver at Ludlow House
- Pearl & the Oysters at Elsewhere Zone One
- Taleen Kali, Leathered, Silent Mass at Our Wicked Lady
- Dead Bars, Shellshag, Ellen and the Degenerates, Radar at TV Eye
- Sasha Dobson w. Tony Scherr and Kenny Wollesen, Heather Eatman, Serena Jost, Mary Lee Kortes, and Pete Salett at Berlin
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Buck and a Quarter at Barbès
- Bobby Bryan (acouctic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Back Alley Dolls at the Ear Inn
Thursday, May 18
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Lonnie Holley at the New York Society for Ethical Culture
- Harry Mack at Irving Plaza
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- Antibalas at the Blue Note
- No Pressure, KOYO, Illusion, Fleshwater at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Sir Chloe at Racket NYC
- TisaKorean, Matt Ox, Surf Gang, EvilGiane, Dazegxd at the Bowery Ballroom
- Watsky, Feed the Biirds, Garth. at the Gramercy Theatre
- Joe Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs (acoustic) at the Loft at City Winery
- El Michels Affair & Black Thought, Brainstory at Brooklyn Made
- Big Girl, Groupie at the Broadway
- Gideon King & City Blog, the Alex Skolnick Trio at the Cutting Room
- FACS, P.E., Bedridden at TV Eye
- Jr. Mack w. Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion