An Overwhelming Special, Indescribably Intimate Night With Hozier

Grace Prachthauser snapped away at Hozier’s dreamy night of indie rock last month in NYC. The coveted club performance was billed as the singer-songwriter’s Big Apple pop-up, so there was an excitement surrounding the limited-edition-feeling of the moment. This was in addition to the unique intimacy of both the production and setlist, not to mention the size of the venue. (The Bowery Ballroom capacity: 575. Later this year he headlines Madison Square Garden, for reference, which holds just about 20,000 people.)

Hozier’s sparkling little night consisted of brand new songs, off his brand new LP, and old, but also, given the fan-leaning nature of the show, some cool B-sides found their way in the set, as well. It was a pop-up concert to remember, and The Aquarian is lucky to get to remember it in pictures…

