Zach Williams at the Beacon Theatre / June 25, 2023

Historically, New York’s Beacon Theatre has hosted dozens of southern rock and outlaw country artists, repeatedly being the destination of choice for the Allman Brothers Band and the Tedeschi Trucks Band among others. Grammy Award winner Zach Williams is barely known outside of the contemporary Christian market, yet his performance at the same venue was on par with some of the greats.

Williams came from humble beginnings before becoming a platinum-selling artist. He led a secular southern rock band, Zach Williams & the Reformation, from 2007 to 2012, which released two albums independently but never graduated beyond the bar band circuit in and around Jonesboro, Arkansas. Discovered by a record producer while singing in church in 2016, Williams grasped the opportunity to embark on a solo career, requiring him and his family to relocate to Nashville, Tennessee. Although barely cracking the rock music market, his songs conquered the contemporary Christian market. Following three award-winning studio albums, Williams released his first live album, Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater, on June 23, two days before his New York headlining debut.

At the Beacon Theatre, following brief and homey sets by fellow Christian artists Warren Peay and Cory Asbury, Williams’ presentation was slick. Every note and every step taken by the 10-piece band seemed precisely calculated. Fortunately, this never diminished the earthy, honest sensibilities of Williams’ delivery. The large band arrangements ably supported and enhanced Williams’ powerful vocals and lyrics. Guitar and horn leads and background vocals punctuated every song and made them more lively.

From start to end, the joyful songs rallied his audience. Every song had religious messaging, often leading pockets of fans to stand and raise hands in the air. Williams also spoke candidly about how Jesus delivered him from a destructive life of drugs and depression. This was primarily a concert, but with an undercurrent of a church revival.

While the Christian content may limit the potential for a mainstream audience, the concert was as rich and heart-pumping as any other rock concert that graces the Beacon Theatre stage. Williams was a dynamic and passionate vocalist, his songs were honest and soul gripping, and his band played rocking arrangements like it was their last opportunity to shine. There must be room in the secular market for a production as good as this.