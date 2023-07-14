Ready as I’m Gonna Be, in it’s own song-centered words.

New Jersey’s pop punk scene has no shortage of artists or bands that deserve recognition. From the top of the charts with My Chemical Romance to rising favorites like JXKE, Jersey is the state that has you covered – and we’re proud of that. In fact, The Aquarian has always championed the alternative, progressive, emo stylings of acts near and far. Just Happy To Be Here is the latest of such, so we had to get on board and bring you all along with us, especially as today is the day of their debut EP release.

A grounded band, but one with a jive-y undertone, this local group of rock fans and punk peers is excited to be making the rounds with original tracks. Each one of these songs transcend the decades of the genres that influence them and yet there is modernity infused in it all. We can guarantee each one of these would – and will – thrill an audience in a bar or a club somewhere in the Garden State. That’s just our perspective, though. We’ll let the five-piece tell you about the songs themselves in the below track-by-track.

“KISS”

“‘KISS’ takes that classic pop punk song theme about outgrowing your hometown and adds a little bit extra. Not only is it about the desire to leave your hometown, but also it touches on the anxiety of being accepted outside of what’s familiar, but ultimately taking the leap and hoping for the best.”

“FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH”

“‘For What It’s Worth’ is a fast paced, energetic song with an interesting dual meaning. On the surface, it’s a song about navigating being in a band and truly believing in your music. On another level, the lyrics reflect the ups and downs of being in a relationship.”

“WITH THE LIGHTS ON”

“‘With The Lights On’ is ultimately about a relationship that’s off to a bit of a rocky start. Throughout the song, we see the ups and downs of the relationship. Eventually, the evolution and growth of the relationship takes shape with it finally culminating in a happy ending.”

“PUNK ROCK RETIREMENT”

“‘Punk Rock Retirement’ bursts onto the scene as a high octane pop punk anthem which strikes a perfect balance between light heartedness and introspection. It humorously explores the reality of an aging millennial, capturing the everyday struggles that come with growing up. The song sets a lively energetic tone that invites listeners to embrace their inner teenage angst and to remind ourselves (and our moms) that ‘it’s not a phase!'”

“AUTMN’S OVER”

“’Autumn’s Over’ is a song written in a moment of clarity, born from the ashes of a relationship doomed from the start. We’ve all experienced or witnessed one-sided relationships that ultimately crumbled into desolation. Amongst the chaos, we often realize far too late that our blind devotion to reconciliation was misplaced. By letting go, we open ourselves up for the best that’s yet to come. Full of symbolism, metaphors, imagery, and double entendres, this bouncy anthem aims to provide catharsis to those that never truly had a voice in their relationship, including its ending.”