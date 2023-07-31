Rant ‘N’ Roll: Eight Eccentric Records to Discover

You have got to hear Henceforth (SteepleChase Records) by guitarist-composer Max Light. His quartet with tenor saxophonist Noah Preminger is, in a word, exquisite. Preminger is an equally impressive leader in his own right, with a stunning string of albums under his own name. Bassist Kim Cass and drummer Dan Weiss perfectly accentuate this über-talented frontline. Just like Light’s 2020 trio CD Herplusme and his 2022 duo CD with Preminger Songs We Love, this 2023 quartet record captures his artistry beautifully. His “Half Marathon” is a rewrite of John Coltrane’s “26-2” in the oddest time signature of all: 13/4. Traces of alt-rock, video game music, folkloric West African rhythms, Ornette Coleman, Ellingtonia, and Mingus rear their heads. Leonard Cohen once wrote, “There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” It’s a perfect metaphor for the music of Max Light.