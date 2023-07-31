Start August with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, July 31
- beabadoobee, Been Stellar at Terminal 5
- Altin Gün, Rogê at Brooklyn Steel
- Elle King at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Stolen Gin, Richie Quake at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Art Garfunkel, Jr. at City Winery NYC
- Dove Blood, Mombs, Nevāda Nevada, Todd Goldstein at Berlin
- Sasha Dobson & Friends at the Ear Inn
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, August 1
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, Games We Play at Forest Hills Stadium
- King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre
- beabadoobee at Terminal 5
- Royal & the Serpent at Rough Trade NYC
- Cat Burns, Alia Kadir at Baby’s All Right
- Rebounder, Ray Bull, Plastic Picnic at the Bowery Ballroom
- Great Southern at City Winery NYC
- JD Pinkus, Joecephus and the George Jonestown at the Kingsland
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Jason Green at City Winery Grand Central
Wednesday, August 2
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Tyler Childers, Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
- Pink Martini, China Forbes at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cafune, Juliana Madrid at Elsewhere Rooftop
Grouplove (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- The Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, the Lulada Club at Crotona Park
- The Comet is Coming, Ibeyi, Aja Monet at SummerStage Central Park
- The 502s at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Granger Smith w. Earl Dibbles Jr. at Irving Plaza
- Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC
- LaMP at the Cutting Room
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- Mulebone at the Bitter End
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- Saddlemen, Fast Casual, Lyndsay Stone at Berlin
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
- Armo at the Hugh Plaza
- The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, August 3
- P!NK, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, KidCutUp at Citi Field
- Tyler Childers, Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
- NIKI, Kaz Moon at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Cavetown, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, grentperez at SummerStage Central Park
- Jorge Drexler, Cimafunk, Julieta Rada at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Drums, Cold Hart at Webster Hall
- Ruger, Jimmy October at Irving Plaza
- John Waite, Jeffrey Gaines at City Winery NYC
- Eddie Palmieri at Lincoln Center Dance Floor
- The Rubinoos, Beauty at the Bowery Electric
- New Myths, Hnry Flwr at Brooklyn Made
- The David Peel Tribute Band, Exit 99, the Cynz, Crazy Mary, Rew Starr, Strange Majik, Blueberry High Heels, Bill Popp, Long Gone Day, Steve Bloom and the Bonghitters at the Parkside Lounge
- Bayaz, MOVIE MOVIE, the Low Spirits, the Elevator Operators at Berlin
- The PJ LaMariana Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion