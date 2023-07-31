Start August with Great Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 31

beabadoobee, Been Stellar at Terminal 5

Altin Gün, Rogê at Brooklyn Steel

Elle King at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Stolen Gin, Richie Quake at Elsewhere Rooftop

Art Garfunkel, Jr. at City Winery NYC

Dove Blood, Mombs, Nevāda Nevada, Todd Goldstein at Berlin

Sasha Dobson & Friends at the Ear Inn

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, August 1

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, Games We Play at Forest Hills Stadium

King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre

beabadoobee at Terminal 5

Royal & the Serpent at Rough Trade NYC

Cat Burns, Alia Kadir at Baby’s All Right

Rebounder, Ray Bull, Plastic Picnic at the Bowery Ballroom

Great Southern at City Winery NYC

JD Pinkus, Joecephus and the George Jonestown at the Kingsland

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Jason Green at City Winery Grand Central

Wednesday, August 2

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Tyler Childers, Elle King at Radio City Music Hall

Pink Martini, China Forbes at the Rooftop at Pier 17

King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre

The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom

Cafune, Juliana Madrid at Elsewhere Rooftop

Grouplove (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

The Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, the Lulada Club at Crotona Park

The Comet is Coming, Ibeyi, Aja Monet at SummerStage Central Park

The 502s at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Granger Smith w. Earl Dibbles Jr. at Irving Plaza

Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC

LaMP at the Cutting Room

The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End

Mulebone at the Bitter End

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

Saddlemen, Fast Casual, Lyndsay Stone at Berlin

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Armo at the Hugh Plaza

The Bakersfield Breakers at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, August 3