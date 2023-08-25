The 5 Seconds of Summer Show: A Sizzling, Melody-Loving, Decade-Spanning Night at MSG

Welcome to… the 5 Seconds of Summer Show! 5SOS stopped by Madison Square Garden on August 21 for a sold-out show that was any fan’s dream – and we got to go!

The Australian band basically grew up with their fans over the past 12 years, so it was really special to celebrate their whole career with this massive show. They obviously played their classics like “Teeth,” “Youngblood,” and “She Looks So Perfect,” but they had some deeper cuts and plenty of the new album, 5SOS5, on the setlist, too.

This expansive show was more than just music – the high school friends turned bandmates put together video skits that they worked into the night between songs that had the whole arena laughing. We, the audience, also had a competition against Ashton Irwin (AKA drummer from the Gods) over who could be louder – leading to us getting “sauced” by red and yellow confetti when we inevitably lost. Lead vocalist (and lead handsome – according to Irwin) Luke Hemmings also launched a massive inflatable cube into the crowd to “roll the dice” and pick a surprise song. Each side of the cube has a different song title listed – each a nostalgic fan favorite. After a little cheating from guitarist Michael Clifford (Yes, we saw that!), NYC fans got to hear “Voodoo Doll” live. Life = changed.

The energy throughout the night was so high (Pun intended), the floor was shaking all night. Truly nothing will ever compare to screaming “Best Friends” with thousands of fans that honestly felt like best friends even if you’ve never met before that moment, this show. The community that 5 Seconds of Summer have cultivated over 12+ years was seen and felt so strongly within the walls of Madison Square Garden and made for such an incredibly special sense of pride and love for both the guys and each other. We’re not going to forget this night for a long time.

