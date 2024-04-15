An Evening With Liam Gallagher & John Squire at Brooklyn Paramount

The gorgeous vaulted ceilings of Brooklyn Paramount allowed for the nostalgic stylings of Liam Gallagher and John Squire to bounce warmly around the room. Fans of all ages were treated to the two musicians taking the stage together in an ever-evolving city space, and like this venue, both musicians have a classic charm that holds up even in the modern day. We were glad to be present to experience such and even more thrilled to have cameraman Ehud Lazin snapping photographs from all corners on the evening of April 11.

Photos by Ehud Lazin