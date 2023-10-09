MSG Is Måneskin Square Garden

For their first time headlining The World’s Most Famous Arena, Måneskin did amazing. That might actually be an understatement for the Italian-American 20-somethings who sold-out the venue, ripped into extended and acoustic versions of hit songs – as well as globe-spanning deep cuts – and left everything on the sparking stage by the end of the night on September 21. The following photo gallery from Grace Prachthauser visually showcases how the foursome both tore the house down and built it right back up with their seventies-influenced, dance-inspired, sharp-edged rock and roll.

Photos by Grace Prachthauser