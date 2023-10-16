Stress Dolls Is Having a Punk Moment

“Ghostwriter,” the new song from Stress Dolls, dropped this past Friday, and it’s ready to be shouted from the rooftops and felt deep in your core.

New York’s Chelsea O. has been through the wringer and back again. The Buffalo native began her career with the band Wolf, then she continued on with Stress Dolls even when a sudden health risks tried to put her music on hold. Although tough, it didn’t stop the rock spirit in her. Her persistence led her to face the fact that she was better off solo.

Stress Dolls listeners can hear (more than ever before) a fresh taste of in-your-face rock-and-roll – one that recreates the “sk8er boi” in all of us. You see, the early 2000s era of punk was defiant, and so is Chelsea, who coincidentally grew up on that scene. The late Nirvana fans and young Avril Lavigne fans came togetehr, influencing and creating the singer-songwriter here today.

She is dipping her toes into all facets of the industry, as well, from journalism to radio to live shows. Chelsea O. is making musical waves and going places along with her back up band: Jordan Smith (lead guitar), Josh English (drums), and TJ Luckman (bass). We recently talked to Chelsea about all of this – her rock career, carrying on the Stress Dolls name, and how health is her number one priority.

Photo by Peter Heuer

You’ve been rocking out for 10 years – first with the bands Wolf, then with Stress Dolls. Then you went solo under the Stress Dolls moniker. How challenging was it to keep a steady line up, and what made you decide to go solo?

It was pretty challenging to keep a steady line up. I think that people’s life situations differ, things change, then there are other projects they want to be in… and traveling out of town is not feasible for everybody. The solo thing was prompted when I moved to Nashville at the end of 2017. I was there for six months and, because of my chronic health issues, I ultimately had to move back to Buffalo, New York. Just where I was at the place with my health in general, I wasn’t even comfortable even with the notion of practicing with a band again. I couldn’t even report to a regular practice with my colitis issue. I was so sick and uncomfortable in general. There was a likelihood that I had to cancel shows and not make practices. I didn’t want anyone else to rely on me; that’s when I finally decided to go solo.

Are you healthier now?

Yes. One health issue I have is colitis/Crohn’s and the other one is gastroparesis, where the stomach stalls and is slow to empty. With the combination of these issues, I just lost a ton of weight. The doctors didn’t think I’d gain weight other than by being placed on a feeding tube. I was in the hospital for about a month.

This obviously put a stall on your music career.

For sure, yeah.

Did you have fun and find success in Nashville before that?

I got a part time job as a journalist for the Grand Ole Opry station. I networked a bit with my music. I was feeling more at home meeting people and it was fun.

You worked with producer Jim Wirt known for his work with Incubus and Jack’s Mannequin. What were the recording sessions like with him?

When I was contacted by him, it wasn’t by him directly. It was from somebody at the label he was working with. In my brain, I thought it was a generic spam email and I ignored it, but my boyfriend told me to just reply to the email, so I did.

It was really nice to work with Jim. He knows exactly what he’s doing and has a calm presence. I felt immediately at ease with him. For a long time I struggled with my voice and how to use it properly. He helped me to not to push my voice so hard, and he was able to help it all click for me. I learned to take my voice down a few notches but still have emotional delivery and convey what I wanted to convey without screaming the vocals. He stayed true to how the songs were originally written, as well.

You are signed to Ohio’s Sun Pedal Records. How did you get signed with them?

Jim works with them, and I had a conversation to the head of the label there, and the rest is history. They have more metal and screamo bands from the early 2000s signed to their roster.

You opened for Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker, We Are Scientists, and Shonen Knife. How important is touring for you especially with your upcoming tour dates?

I’m just getting used touring again due to my health issues. Being on the road is difficult to keep up with my routine, especially for my health. I do three shows a week regionally now. With that said, it’s really important to get out of town and gain more listeners.

And “Ghostwriter” is the new single. Can you tell me more about it?

I originally wrote it as a slower piece and then I sped it up. I don’t know what the song was about initially, but I channeled it all out. I know that I can say it’s about the relationship with my anxiety; I have a tough time getting my anxious feelings under control.

Many artists talk about those feelings, and you have said that you are a big fan of Avril Lavigne and Foo Fighters. Are they some of the reason as to why you picked up guitar?

My dad has always been a musician and has always been in bands. That sparked my curiosity because there were guitars all over the house, but I was intimated by them. I was a piano player. He heard me playing it one time and asked me if I was interested. The first book of tablature he gave me was for Avril Lavigne’s Let Go.

You work for Buffalo radio, as well.

There was a time I didn’t think I would get back into radio! Buffalo’s WBFO The Bridge is amazing because they wanted to play local bands all day. I reconnected with an old colleague and she asked if I wanted to do a local music show again, now I am the host of The Scene.

