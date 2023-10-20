Unreal in NYC – Photographing Hozier’s Unreal Unearth Tour

When our friend and photographer Grace expressed interest in photographing Hozier at his Madison Square Garden concert – sold-out and exciting to just think about – we knew we had to talk to his lovely team and set it up. You see, her images from the singer-songwriter-guitarist’s intimate pop-up show this spring were captivating (much like Hozier himself). The energy was bold, the setting was quaint, and the crowd was enamored. To capture that all over again with him now taking to the stands of MSG? Well, nothing changed except for that quaint setting, which, in all honesty, was brought with him. Hozier is able to make people cry, make fans feel, and make the World’s Most Famous Arena feel like a beautiful, small town open-mic night.

Photos by Grace Prachthauser