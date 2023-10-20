Where to Rock a Rocktober Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, October 20

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Lauren Daigle, Josh Garrels at Prudential Center

My Morning Jacket at the Beacon Theatre

Gregory Alan Isakov, the Milk Carton Kids at the Kings Theatre

Jessie Ware, Ty Sunderland at Terminal 5

Neil Frances, dreamcastmoe at Brooklyn Steel

Rawayana, Orestes Gomez at Palladium Times Square

Vantage at Schimanski

Genesis Owusu, Godly the Ruler at the Hall at Elsewhere

Margaret Glaspy, Bridget Kearney, Benjamin Lazar Davis at the Bowery Ballroom

The Brook & the Bluff, Bendigo Fletcher at Webster Hall

Bahamas, Fortunate Ones at Brooklyn Bowl

Dogs in a Pile, the Q-Tip Bandits at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Dessa, Arthur Moon at le Poisson Rouge

Birdy, Alicia Creti at Irving Plaza

Robert Glasper & Dinner Party at the Blue Note

Joseph Arthur at City Vineyard

Mason Ramsey at Mercury Lounge

Tommy London, Ten Ton Mojo at Mercury Lounge

Jason Eady at the Loft at City Winery

Laszewo at Brooklyn Made

L’Rain at Pete’s Candy Store

Samantha Urbani at the Market Hotel

Skinny Lister, Pet Needs, Bandaid Brigade at the Meadows

Antiheroes, Wisdom in Chains, the Press at the Brooklyn Monarch

DBA James, Rorey, Monobloc, Mila DeGray at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Mike Mangione and Byron Isaacs at Pete’s Candy Store

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the Bitter End

Saturday, October 21

Depeche Mode at Barclays Center

El Alfa at Madison Square Garden

My Morning Jacket at the Beacon Theatre

Morrissey at the United Palace

Christine and the Queens at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Cradle of Filth, Devildriver, Ill Niño, Black Satellite, Savage Existence at Palladium Times Square

The Zombies at Adler Hall

Jessie Ware, Ty Sutherland at Terminal 5

Del Water Gap, Kristiane at Brooklyn Steel

Hiss Golden Messenger, Sylvie at Webster Hall

The Beths at Warsaw

Polaris, Currents, Varials, Paledusk at Irving Plaza

Del Water Gap at Baby’s All Right

Mo Lowda and the Humble, the Brazen Youth at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

FRENSHIP, Bizzy at le Poisson Rouge

Small Black, Geographer, Claire George at the Bowery Ballroom

Robert Glasper & Dinner Party at the Blue Note

Haarper, Sxmpra, Sinizter at the Gramercy Theatre

Pile, Spring Silver at Racket NYC

Be Your Own Pet, Birthday Girl at the Hall at Elsewhere

Horse Jumper of Love, Fraternal Twin, Carol at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at the Brooklyn Bowl

Millington, Shorebreak, Title Holder at the Bowery Electric

Exciter, Tower at Saint Vitus Bar

Curse Mackay, I Speak Machine, Sine at Drom

The Moths at the Meadows

The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803

Kyle Gordon at the Slate

Theophobia, the Josephine Network, Tony & the Kiki at Union Pool

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, October 22