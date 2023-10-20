Where to Rock a Rocktober Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ live music events in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, October 20
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Lauren Daigle, Josh Garrels at Prudential Center
- My Morning Jacket at the Beacon Theatre
- Gregory Alan Isakov, the Milk Carton Kids at the Kings Theatre
- Jessie Ware, Ty Sunderland at Terminal 5
- Neil Frances, dreamcastmoe at Brooklyn Steel
- Rawayana, Orestes Gomez at Palladium Times Square
- Vantage at Schimanski
- Genesis Owusu, Godly the Ruler at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Margaret Glaspy, Bridget Kearney, Benjamin Lazar Davis at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Brook & the Bluff, Bendigo Fletcher at Webster Hall
- Bahamas, Fortunate Ones at Brooklyn Bowl
- Dogs in a Pile, the Q-Tip Bandits at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dessa, Arthur Moon at le Poisson Rouge
- Birdy, Alicia Creti at Irving Plaza
- Robert Glasper & Dinner Party at the Blue Note
- Joseph Arthur at City Vineyard
- Mason Ramsey at Mercury Lounge
- Tommy London, Ten Ton Mojo at Mercury Lounge
- Jason Eady at the Loft at City Winery
- Laszewo at Brooklyn Made
- L’Rain at Pete’s Candy Store
- Samantha Urbani at the Market Hotel
- Skinny Lister, Pet Needs, Bandaid Brigade at the Meadows
- Antiheroes, Wisdom in Chains, the Press at the Brooklyn Monarch
- DBA James, Rorey, Monobloc, Mila DeGray at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Mike Mangione and Byron Isaacs at Pete’s Candy Store
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the Bitter End
Saturday, October 21
- Depeche Mode at Barclays Center
- El Alfa at Madison Square Garden
- My Morning Jacket at the Beacon Theatre
- Morrissey at the United Palace
- Christine and the Queens at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Cradle of Filth, Devildriver, Ill Niño, Black Satellite, Savage Existence at Palladium Times Square
- The Zombies at Adler Hall
- Jessie Ware, Ty Sutherland at Terminal 5
- Del Water Gap, Kristiane at Brooklyn Steel
- Hiss Golden Messenger, Sylvie at Webster Hall
- The Beths at Warsaw
- Polaris, Currents, Varials, Paledusk at Irving Plaza
- Del Water Gap at Baby’s All Right
- Mo Lowda and the Humble, the Brazen Youth at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- FRENSHIP, Bizzy at le Poisson Rouge
- Small Black, Geographer, Claire George at the Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper & Dinner Party at the Blue Note
- Haarper, Sxmpra, Sinizter at the Gramercy Theatre
- Pile, Spring Silver at Racket NYC
- Be Your Own Pet, Birthday Girl at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Horse Jumper of Love, Fraternal Twin, Carol at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Millington, Shorebreak, Title Holder at the Bowery Electric
- Exciter, Tower at Saint Vitus Bar
- Curse Mackay, I Speak Machine, Sine at Drom
- The Moths at the Meadows
- The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- Kyle Gordon at the Slate
- Theophobia, the Josephine Network, Tony & the Kiki at Union Pool
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, October 22
- Morrissey at the United Palace
- The Rose at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade at Brooklyn Steel
- Duane Betts + Palmetto Motel, the Dustbowl Revival at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball, Buddy at le Poisson Rouge
- Slauson Malone 1, Colloboh at the Bowery Ballroom
- KANKAN, Summrs, F1LTHY, Highway, OsamaSon at Irving Plaza
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Xiu Xiu, High at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Robert Glasper & Dinner Party at the Blue Note
- Eddie Zuko, Vel Nine at Racket NYC
- Hotline TNT at the Rainbow Room
- The Bacon Brothers at City Winery NYC
- Wild Arrows at Sleepwalk
- Miranda and the Beat, Biblioteka, Black Maracas at Our Wicked Lady
- JACK, Daisychain, Silent Island, 9th St. Groove at the Bowery Electric
- Teenage Halloween, TVOD, High Waisted at Elsewhere Zone One
- Adam Lytle, Devon Church, Kitba, Lowpines at C’mon Everybody
- Monsoon, Picture Show, Gillian Atlas at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Samoa Wilson at Terra Blues
- Kylie Westerbeck at Book Club
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues