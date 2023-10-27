How The Brook & The Bluff Impressed Us All

Five-piece rock group The Brook & The Bluff brought Birmingham to NYC on October 20 for an incredible sold-out show at Webster Hall – the very venue they were in an opening slot at just last year. The Bluebeard Tour celebrates their fourth album, also titled Bluebeard, which has been out just over a month.

Each member of the band had so much fun on stage, you couldn’t help but match the energy. From dance moves mid-song to onstage interactions, it’s clear that they love playing music more than anything else. The whole band got the crowd moving as one unit after “teaching” everyone how to step-touch during a song.

On top of that, they’re insanely talented… like, seriously. These songs are some of the most complex – both vocally and instrumentally – that I’ve heard live in a while. And guess what? They played them all flawlessly. The Brook & The Buff are beyond impressive as musicians.

What made this show so special to me was the crowd. They were louder than some of the harder rock shows I’ve been to, which you wouldn’t necessarily expect from a “vibey” (the exact term I overheard someone saying on the stairs on my way in) band, but that’s just a testament as to how connected The Brook & The Bluff are with their fans. At the end of the day, this band is just as good, if not better, live in concert than they are in the studio. With amazing stage presence, the best atmosphere, and great music, you don’t want to miss the chance to see them live.

Trust us.

Photos by Alyssa Rasp