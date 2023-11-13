Jessie Ware: Mother of Pearl, Performer Extraordinaire

Jessie Ware. Wow. Our very own Mother of Pearl stopped by Terminal 5 to bring The Pearl to NYC and it was unbelievable. With the insanely talented musicians, vocalists, and dancers (making up The Pearlettes), the venue was transformed into the eighties disco club of our dreams.

I have never seen someone have as much fun on stage as Jessie Ware. With her own choreographed moments and freestyle moves, she was dancing all night long while delivering some of the cleanest vocals ever. I don’t understand how she does it, but I’m still in awe.

Her audience interactions were off the charts, making everyone feel like they were having a one-on-one conversation, and she even made her way through the crowd to open her encore with a cover of “Believe” by Cher. The crowd was on their feet and dancing along all night long because Jessie Ware is a performer like no other. This show was a production. With those breaks to chat with fans – This woman has jokes! – it didn’t feel overly staged. However, it’s clear she cares about her craft and delivering the show of a lifetime. Trust me when I say she delivered… and then some.

Photos by Alyssa Rasp