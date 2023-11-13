Mid-November Rocks with Live Music in NYC

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. See the listings further below for other live music options.

Dexy’s at the Town Hall

Daffe at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 13

Taking Back Sunday at the Bowery Ballroom

Akon at Irving Plaza

Ne Obliviscaris, Beyond Creation, Perséfone at the Gramercy Theatre

Say Sue Me, Mei Seimones at le Poisson Rouge

Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Orianthi at the Iridium

Abraham Alexander, Georgia Lines at Mercury Lounge

Charlie Mars at the Loft at City Winery

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, November 14

Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre

The 1975, Dora Jar at Madison Square Garden

José González at the Town Hall

Teddy Swims, Elley Duhé at Terminal 5

Kasabian, Ray Bull at Webster Hall

A R I Z O N A, Fly by Midnight at Irving Plaza

Protest the Hero, Moon Tooth, the Callous Daoboys at the Gramercy Theatre

Goatwhore, Withered, Spiter at Saint Vitus Bar

Nick Hakim at the Blue Note

Wyatt Flores, Carter Faith, Eddie Flint at the Bowery Ballroom

Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Orianthi at the Iridium

Taylor Acorn at Mercury Lounge

Mutual Benefit at TV Eye

Lighthearted, Allie, buffchick at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Bentley Robles, Lexxe, Tom Aspaul at Brooklyn Made

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell and Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

The Sentimentals w. Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

The Val Kinzler Band, Victor V. Gurbo & Co., Phil Robinson w. Anthony Surace, Missy Rogers, Alex Julia at the Bowery Electric

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 15

Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre

The 1975, Dora Jar at Madison Square Garden

S Club at Terminal 5

Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall

Deer Tick, Abby Hamilton at Warsaw

Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, Ben Quad at Irving Plaza

Shane Smith and the Saints, Angel White, Calder Allen at Webster Hall

Susu, Steele FC, Luke Brenner at the Bowery Ballroom

Letters to Cleo, Gigolo Aunts at Brooklyn Made

Rubblebucket, Dante Elephante at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City

DakhaBrakha at City Winery NYC

The Big Moon, May Rio, Fiona Silver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

EaJ at Racket NYC

Nick Hakim at the Blue Note

Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Job Langford at Joe’s Pub

Orianthi at the Iridium

The Sees, Newborn Kings at the Bowery Electric

Eldorado Slim with Scott Sharrard at the Bitter End

Frank Solivan & Chris Luquette at Cafe Wha?

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Saint Harison at Baby’s All Right

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, November 16