Ellie Goulding at Governors Ball on 9/26/21 / Everynight Charley

Mid-November Rocks with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. See the listings further below for other live music options.

  • Dexy’s at the Town Hall
  • Daffe at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, November 13

  • Taking Back Sunday at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Akon at Irving Plaza
  • Ne Obliviscaris, Beyond Creation, Perséfone at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Say Sue Me, Mei Seimones at le Poisson Rouge
  • Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Orianthi at the Iridium
  • Abraham Alexander, Georgia Lines at Mercury Lounge
  • Charlie Mars at the Loft at City Winery
  • The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
  • Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse
  • Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, November 14

  • Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre
  • The 1975, Dora Jar at Madison Square Garden
  • José González at the Town Hall
  • Teddy Swims, Elley Duhé at Terminal 5
  • Kasabian, Ray Bull at Webster Hall
  • A R I Z O N A, Fly by Midnight at Irving Plaza
  • Protest the Hero, Moon Tooth, the Callous Daoboys at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Goatwhore, Withered, Spiter at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • Wyatt Flores, Carter Faith, Eddie Flint at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Orianthi at the Iridium
  • Taylor Acorn at Mercury Lounge
  • Mutual Benefit at TV Eye
  • Lighthearted, Allie, buffchick at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Bentley Robles, Lexxe, Tom Aspaul at Brooklyn Made
  • James Maddock, Brian Mitchell and Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Sentimentals w. Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • The Val Kinzler Band, Victor V. Gurbo & Co., Phil Robinson w. Anthony Surace, Missy Rogers, Alex Julia at the Bowery Electric
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
  • Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 15

  • Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre
  • The 1975, Dora Jar at Madison Square Garden
  • S Club at Terminal 5
  • Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
  • Deer Tick, Abby Hamilton at Warsaw
  • Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, Ben Quad at Irving Plaza
  • Shane Smith and the Saints, Angel White, Calder Allen at Webster Hall
  • Susu, Steele FC, Luke Brenner at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Letters to Cleo, Gigolo Aunts at Brooklyn Made
  • Rubblebucket, Dante Elephante at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
  • DakhaBrakha at City Winery NYC
  • The Big Moon, May Rio, Fiona Silver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • EaJ at Racket NYC
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Job Langford at Joe’s Pub
  • Orianthi at the Iridium
  • The Sees, Newborn Kings at the Bowery Electric
  • Eldorado Slim with Scott Sharrard at the Bitter End
  • Frank Solivan & Chris Luquette at Cafe Wha?
  • Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Saint Harison at Baby’s All Right
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, November 16

  • Bob Dylan at the Beacon Theatre
  • Joaquin Dabina at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden
  • Ellie Goulding w. Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • Armand Hammer, Quelle Chris at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Peter McPoland, Stephen Dawes at Irving Plaza
  • Ariel Posen, Brittany Kennell at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Apashe, Wasiu, Ymir at Webster Hall
  • Foxing, the Hotelier, Emperor X at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yellow Swans at le Poisson Rouge
  • Yussef Dayes at Warsaw
  • Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
  • Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao, Yasmin Williams at the Opera House
  • Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Job Langford at Joe’s Pub
  • The Lighthouse and the Whaler, the Revel at Mercury Lounge
  • Mipso, Oil, Kate Rhudy at Brooklyn Made
  • Leisure, Monster Rally at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Pharcyde, Show Relle at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Rachael Davis, Valerie June, Thao, Yasmin Williams at the Opera House
  • Khanvict, Raaginder at Racket NYC
  • Purr at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
  • säje at the Cutting Room
  • Jimmy Vivino at the Bitter End
  • James Maddock at the Bitter End
  • The Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium
  • Josh Radnor at Cafe Wha?
  • Savanna Leigh, Emma Ogier, Jordan Dean at Berlin
  • The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion