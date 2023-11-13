Mid-November Rocks with Live Music in NYC

The following concerts, originally scheduled for this week, are postponed or canceled. See the listings further below for other live music options.
- Dexy’s at the Town Hall
- Daffe at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ live music events in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, November 13
- Taking Back Sunday at the Bowery Ballroom
- Akon at Irving Plaza
- Ne Obliviscaris, Beyond Creation, Perséfone at the Gramercy Theatre
- Say Sue Me, Mei Seimones at le Poisson Rouge
- Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Orianthi at the Iridium
- Abraham Alexander, Georgia Lines at Mercury Lounge
- Charlie Mars at the Loft at City Winery
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, November 14
- Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre
- The 1975, Dora Jar at Madison Square Garden
- José González at the Town Hall
- Teddy Swims, Elley Duhé at Terminal 5
- Kasabian, Ray Bull at Webster Hall
- A R I Z O N A, Fly by Midnight at Irving Plaza
- Protest the Hero, Moon Tooth, the Callous Daoboys at the Gramercy Theatre
- Goatwhore, Withered, Spiter at Saint Vitus Bar
- Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
- Wyatt Flores, Carter Faith, Eddie Flint at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Orianthi at the Iridium
- Taylor Acorn at Mercury Lounge
- Mutual Benefit at TV Eye
- Lighthearted, Allie, buffchick at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Bentley Robles, Lexxe, Tom Aspaul at Brooklyn Made
- James Maddock, Brian Mitchell and Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- The Sentimentals w. Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The Val Kinzler Band, Victor V. Gurbo & Co., Phil Robinson w. Anthony Surace, Missy Rogers, Alex Julia at the Bowery Electric
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Saron Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Wednesday, November 15
- Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre
- The 1975, Dora Jar at Madison Square Garden
- S Club at Terminal 5
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- Deer Tick, Abby Hamilton at Warsaw
- Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, Ben Quad at Irving Plaza
- Shane Smith and the Saints, Angel White, Calder Allen at Webster Hall
- Susu, Steele FC, Luke Brenner at the Bowery Ballroom
- Letters to Cleo, Gigolo Aunts at Brooklyn Made
- Rubblebucket, Dante Elephante at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
- DakhaBrakha at City Winery NYC
- The Big Moon, May Rio, Fiona Silver at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- EaJ at Racket NYC
- Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
- Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Job Langford at Joe’s Pub
- Orianthi at the Iridium
- The Sees, Newborn Kings at the Bowery Electric
- Eldorado Slim with Scott Sharrard at the Bitter End
- Frank Solivan & Chris Luquette at Cafe Wha?
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Saint Harison at Baby’s All Right
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, November 16
- Bob Dylan at the Beacon Theatre
- Joaquin Dabina at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden
- Ellie Goulding w. Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Armand Hammer, Quelle Chris at the Bowery Ballroom
- Peter McPoland, Stephen Dawes at Irving Plaza
- Ariel Posen, Brittany Kennell at the Gramercy Theatre
- Apashe, Wasiu, Ymir at Webster Hall
- Foxing, the Hotelier, Emperor X at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yellow Swans at le Poisson Rouge
- Yussef Dayes at Warsaw
- Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
- Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao, Yasmin Williams at the Opera House
- Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Job Langford at Joe’s Pub
- The Lighthouse and the Whaler, the Revel at Mercury Lounge
- Mipso, Oil, Kate Rhudy at Brooklyn Made
- Leisure, Monster Rally at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Pharcyde, Show Relle at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Yellow Swans, NIKA (Zola Jesus), Carlos Giffoni, Masma Dream World at le Poisson Rouge
- Rachael Davis, Valerie June, Thao, Yasmin Williams at the Opera House
- Khanvict, Raaginder at Racket NYC
- Purr at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
- säje at the Cutting Room
- Jimmy Vivino at the Bitter End
- James Maddock at the Bitter End
- The Tangiers Blues Band at the Iridium
- Josh Radnor at Cafe Wha?
- Savanna Leigh, Emma Ogier, Jordan Dean at Berlin
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion