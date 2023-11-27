James Maddock & Friends at the Bitter End

On November 16, with special guests and friends galore, James Maddock took the stage at The Bitter End in New York City. New York’s beloved Willie Nile and Counting Crows’ iconic David Immerglück were among the talent on stage, making for Willie-tastic Jimmy/Immy reunion! Folk rock fans were in for a treat right from the start on that Thursday. You really just had to be there, mingling within the musical crowd, to grasp the exuberance of the night. Although, if you weren’t in the hopping little space, our own Ehud Lazin has got you covered with the below gallery…

Photos by Ehud Lazin