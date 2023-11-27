An Artist in Their Prime: Hozier’s ‘Unreal Unearth’

While The Aquarian has an extremely long history with Hozier, I’ll admit that myself – the author of this review – is very new to the fandom. I remember hearing whispers in 2014 when his self titled record dropped, and my close friend kept telling me to check out his album Wasteland Baby! in 2019. Every song I heard in passing from both records was fantastic, as well, but I never did the deep dive. Upon listening to the new album, though, I can confidently say it’s a masterpiece of modern music. Unreal Unearth is not just one of the most inspiring and touching albums released all year, it also showcases a genuine artist in their prime.

Perhaps the most insane thing to note about this album – and the reason it has topped my ranking of albums of the year – is the runtime and what Hozier does with it. This record is over an hour long and yet it breezes by when listening to it. When a full length LP is over 45 minutes, often listeners find it difficult to sit down and digest the whole thing multiple times. Listening to Unreal Unearth for the first time, I immediately started it over two more times just to fully grasp and soak in what I had just heard. The album does not waste a single second. Every track has a theme that feels crucial to the album. Nothing really weighs down this runtime which is such a difficult task for any album – never mind one of this length and density.

Another aspect to delve into is Hozier’s vocals – a huge reason as to why he’s as popular as he is. For moderate and hardcore fans alike his raw talent is a huge draw. I personally believe this is his best vocal performance to date. His voice sounds more soulful than ever and is constantly brimming with emotion; tracks like, “To Someone From A Warmer Climate,” “Who We Are,” and “First Light” highlight the depth of his performance ability. Even when he’s hitting a common note it still feels electric because of his cadence and passion. Something about the way he sings feels constantly authentic and original. Hozier’s delivery is why this album is as timeless as it is.

That, and, lyrically, Unreal Unearth is one of the most profound and eye-opening records to have been released in the 2020s. A large focal point of this album is the pain of relationships. However, this singer-songwriter manages to phrase it in a way that has never been said before. He also makes us feel hopeful. This isn’t a nihilistic view of life the way most breakup albums seem to be. Hozier vocalizes the beauty inside of the pain and how something uncomfortable can be crucial to a person’s development.

On “All Things End,” he states, “If there was anyone to ever get through this life with their heart still intact, they didn’t do it right.” Beautifully, on “Francesca,” Hozier sings, “If I could hold you for a minute. darling, I’d go through it again.” Then on “Abstract (Psychopomp),” he croons, “I’m still glad I met you. The memory hurts, but does me no harm.” There is such a refreshing take on the common human experience of heartbreak on this record, and heartbreak is the one thing guaranteed in a person’s life. It’s never planned and always cuts deep. This record, and almost all of its 16 songs, empathizes with that pain while also giving you something to look forward to.

The only negative aspects on Unreal Unearth are tracks “I, Carrion (Icarian)” and “Anything But,” and solely because they feel safe compared to the rest of the album. Even though these songs do little for me personally, I can respect their placement on the album. (We really meant it when we said that everything on this album contributes to the overall experience.) The lyrics on these very two are also stellar; it’s just the musicality that blends too simply into the rest of the record.

We don’t say this lightly: experiencing the album roll-out of Hozier’s Unreal Unearth in 2023 is akin to experiencing Elton John’s album roll-out forGoodbye Yellowbrick Road in 1973. The pure excitement of watching an artist at the top of their game achieve their ultimate potential? It’s there and then some.

Out of all the artists working today, who can say they have made music of this quality in 2023? It’s exhilarating, and, quite frankly, refreshing to see what Hozier’s doing. He has turned casual listeners like myself into lifelong fans with this one, long album. He brought it to stages big and small, and will continue to do bring it everywhere in-between in the new year. We believe this era of his will be remembered years from now as it has already helped cement his legacy as one of the greats.

UNREAL UNEARTH DROPPED ON AUGUST 18 & IS AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO MUSIC!