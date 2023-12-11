Rant ‘N’ Roll: Blues, Jazz, & a Book

Chris Strachwitz started his one-man operation, Arhoolie Records, in 1960. Four decades later, he had released over 400 albums of blues, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, hillbilly, Tex-Mex and folk, a veritable who’s-who of Americana… and he brought his camera! Joel Selvin is the astute San Francisco music critic who has written such definitive books as Hollywood Eden: Electric Guitars, Fast Cars, and the Myth of the California Paradise; Altamont: the Rolling Stones, the Hell’s Angels, and the inside story of Rock’s Darkest Day; Here Comes The Night: The Dark Soul of Bert Berns and the Dirty Business of Rhythm & Blues; and Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long Strange Trip. Selvin and Strachwitz – who died earlier this year at 91 – collaborated on this beautiful extra-large coffee-table book that blues fans will go gaga over. Down Home Music is a treasure trove of stories and pictures of such legends as Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Big Mama Thornton, Clifton Chenier, Flaco Jimenez, Mance Lipscomb, Big Joe Williams, and the long-ago far-away regional artists who plied their craft on street corners and back porches for decades.