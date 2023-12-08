Enjoy a Weekend of Solid Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, December 8

iHeart Radio Jingle Ball: Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center

Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre

Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, James Fortune, Todd Dulaney at the Kings Theatre

Tim Janis, Ben Rector, Loreena McKennitt, Lisa Fischer, Adam Jacobs, Máiréad Nesbitt, Canyon City, Joshua Hyslop, Cindy Cruse Ratcliff, Tom Rhoads, Braedon Young, John Ward at Carnegie Hall

Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall

Mora at the Palladium Times Square

Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Pussy Riot, Thick at Warsaw

Big Freedia, Haiku Hands at Brooklyn Bowl

State Champs, Super American at le Poisson Rouge

Ashley McBryde, Bella White at Webster Hall

Aterciopelados, Angelica Garcia at Irving Plaza

The Dragon Sisters, Cakeykoutour at Elsewhere Zone One

Confidence Man, Fcukers at Racket NYC

Kari Faux, Pink Siifu at Baby’s All Right

Ana Tijoux, John Forté, FELA aKUs TIc at City Winery NYC

Soulside, Scream, Material Support at the Meadows

Josie Cotton, Kurt Baker, Doc Burner, Alternative Radio, Dangereens, Limousine Beach, Flavour, CT Hustle & the Muscle at TV Eye

Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club

Oliver Hazard, Jack Van Cleaf at Mercury Lounge

Born without Bones, the Vaughns at Mercury Lounge

Body of Light, Twins, Auragraph at Saint Vitus Bar

Benben, Lily Mao (and the Resonators), Kissed by an Animal at the Gutter Bar

David Higgins at Cafe Wha?

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall

Neva Divona at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 9

Jonas Brothers at Barclays Center

Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center

Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre

Keith & Kristyn Getty and Friends at Carnegie Hall

Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom

Aqua at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Bizzy Banks, 41 TATA, Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, ScarLip, Cash Cobain at Terminal 5

Le Youth, Massane at Brooklyn Steel

The Sleeping, the Fall of Troy, Thoughtcrimes at Warsaw

Quarters of Change, Laundry Day, the Backfires at Webster Hall

Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm’s Length at Irving Plaza

Neal Francis, the Psycodelics at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Watchhouse at Racket NYC

Marky Ramone’s Holiday Blitzkrieg at the Gramercy Theatre

Exo-Tech at le Poisson Rouge

Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club

Kowloon Walled City, Local H, Cherubs, Rid of Me, Primitive Weapons, Death Pose at Saint Vitus Bar

Tiny Moving Parts, Forever Came Calling, World’s Greatest Dad at Brooklyn Made

Purling Hiss, Ryan David + the Roadhouse Band, Home Blitz at Union Pool

The Figgs at the Bowery Electric

Urban Heat, Rare DM at Mercury Lounge

The South Hill Experiment at the Sultan Room

Jimmy Flemion at Berlin

Katie von Schleicher, Joe Pera, Thanya Iyer at Public Records

Secret Fox, Industry Darlings, Bark at the Parkside Lounge

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Fates at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Emo Nite at Webster Hall

Sunday, December 10