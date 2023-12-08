Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Yo la Tengo at SummerStage Central Park on 10/1/21 / Everynight Charley

Enjoy a Weekend of Solid Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, December 8

  • iHeart Radio Jingle Ball: Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre
  • Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, James Fortune, Todd Dulaney at the Kings Theatre
  • Tim Janis, Ben Rector, Loreena McKennitt, Lisa Fischer, Adam Jacobs, Máiréad Nesbitt, Canyon City, Joshua Hyslop, Cindy Cruse Ratcliff, Tom Rhoads, Braedon Young, John Ward at Carnegie Hall
  • Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
  • Mora at the Palladium Times Square
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Pussy Riot, Thick at Warsaw
  • Big Freedia, Haiku Hands at Brooklyn Bowl
  • State Champs, Super American at le Poisson Rouge
  • Ashley McBryde, Bella White at Webster Hall
  • Aterciopelados, Angelica Garcia at Irving Plaza
  • The Dragon Sisters, Cakeykoutour at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Confidence Man, Fcukers at Racket NYC
  • Kari Faux, Pink Siifu at Baby’s All Right
  • Ana Tijoux, John Forté, FELA aKUs TIc at City Winery NYC
  • Soulside, Scream, Material Support at the Meadows
  • Josie Cotton, Kurt Baker, Doc Burner, Alternative Radio, Dangereens, Limousine Beach, Flavour, CT Hustle & the Muscle at TV Eye
  • Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Oliver Hazard, Jack Van Cleaf at Mercury Lounge
  • Born without Bones, the Vaughns at Mercury Lounge
  • Body of Light, Twins, Auragraph at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Benben, Lily Mao (and the Resonators), Kissed by an Animal at the Gutter Bar
  • David Higgins at Cafe Wha?
  • National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Neva Divona at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 9

  • Jonas Brothers at Barclays Center
  • Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre
  • Keith & Kristyn Getty and Friends at Carnegie Hall
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Aqua at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Bizzy Banks, 41 TATA, Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, ScarLip, Cash Cobain at Terminal 5
  • Le Youth, Massane at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Sleeping, the Fall of Troy, Thoughtcrimes at Warsaw
  • Quarters of Change, Laundry Day, the Backfires at Webster Hall
  • Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm’s Length at Irving Plaza
  • Neal Francis, the Psycodelics at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Watchhouse at Racket NYC
  • Marky Ramone’s Holiday Blitzkrieg at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Exo-Tech at le Poisson Rouge
  • Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Kowloon Walled City, Local H, Cherubs, Rid of Me, Primitive Weapons, Death Pose at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Tiny Moving Parts, Forever Came Calling, World’s Greatest Dad at Brooklyn Made
  • Purling Hiss, Ryan David + the Roadhouse Band, Home Blitz at Union Pool
  • The Figgs at the Bowery Electric
  • Urban Heat, Rare DM at Mercury Lounge
  • The South Hill Experiment at the Sultan Room
  • Jimmy Flemion at Berlin
  • Katie von Schleicher, Joe Pera, Thanya Iyer at Public Records
  • Secret Fox, Industry Darlings, Bark at the Parkside Lounge
  • Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad
  • Fates at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Emo Nite at Webster Hall

Sunday, December 10

  • Lori Lieberman at Carnegie Hall
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • State Champs, Cherie Amour at le Poisson Rouge
  • Squirrel Nut Zippers at City Winery NYC
  • Gabe Dixon at the Loft at City Winery
  • The Silos, Ivan Julian & the Magnificent 6 at Mercury Lounge
  • Rick Maguire at the Broadway
  • Mireya Ramos & the Poor Choices at Joe’s Pub
  • Best Ex, Bonsai Trees, Cameron Castan, Honeyrush at Heaven Can Wait
  • Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
  • Svetlana & the New York Collective! at the Blue Note
  • Gamelan Dharma Swara, Eaters at the Stone Circle Theatre
  • Blak Emoji, Bird Streets, SKARLIT at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Adam Holman at Kostabi World
  • Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
  • Emy and the Epix at the Shrine World Music Venue
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues