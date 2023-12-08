Enjoy a Weekend of Solid Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Friday, December 8
- iHeart Radio Jingle Ball: Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre
- Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, James Fortune, Todd Dulaney at the Kings Theatre
- Tim Janis, Ben Rector, Loreena McKennitt, Lisa Fischer, Adam Jacobs, Máiréad Nesbitt, Canyon City, Joshua Hyslop, Cindy Cruse Ratcliff, Tom Rhoads, Braedon Young, John Ward at Carnegie Hall
- Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
- Mora at the Palladium Times Square
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pussy Riot, Thick at Warsaw
- Big Freedia, Haiku Hands at Brooklyn Bowl
- State Champs, Super American at le Poisson Rouge
- Ashley McBryde, Bella White at Webster Hall
- Aterciopelados, Angelica Garcia at Irving Plaza
- The Dragon Sisters, Cakeykoutour at Elsewhere Zone One
- Confidence Man, Fcukers at Racket NYC
- Kari Faux, Pink Siifu at Baby’s All Right
- Ana Tijoux, John Forté, FELA aKUs TIc at City Winery NYC
- Soulside, Scream, Material Support at the Meadows
- Josie Cotton, Kurt Baker, Doc Burner, Alternative Radio, Dangereens, Limousine Beach, Flavour, CT Hustle & the Muscle at TV Eye
- Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
- Oliver Hazard, Jack Van Cleaf at Mercury Lounge
- Born without Bones, the Vaughns at Mercury Lounge
- Body of Light, Twins, Auragraph at Saint Vitus Bar
- Benben, Lily Mao (and the Resonators), Kissed by an Animal at the Gutter Bar
- David Higgins at Cafe Wha?
- National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall
- Neva Divona at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, December 9
- Jonas Brothers at Barclays Center
- Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Brett Eldridge at the Beacon Theatre
- Keith & Kristyn Getty and Friends at Carnegie Hall
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Aqua at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Bizzy Banks, 41 TATA, Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, ScarLip, Cash Cobain at Terminal 5
- Le Youth, Massane at Brooklyn Steel
- The Sleeping, the Fall of Troy, Thoughtcrimes at Warsaw
- Quarters of Change, Laundry Day, the Backfires at Webster Hall
- Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm’s Length at Irving Plaza
- Neal Francis, the Psycodelics at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Watchhouse at Racket NYC
- Marky Ramone’s Holiday Blitzkrieg at the Gramercy Theatre
- Exo-Tech at le Poisson Rouge
- Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
- Kowloon Walled City, Local H, Cherubs, Rid of Me, Primitive Weapons, Death Pose at Saint Vitus Bar
- Tiny Moving Parts, Forever Came Calling, World’s Greatest Dad at Brooklyn Made
- Purling Hiss, Ryan David + the Roadhouse Band, Home Blitz at Union Pool
- The Figgs at the Bowery Electric
- Urban Heat, Rare DM at Mercury Lounge
- The South Hill Experiment at the Sultan Room
- Jimmy Flemion at Berlin
- Katie von Schleicher, Joe Pera, Thanya Iyer at Public Records
- Secret Fox, Industry Darlings, Bark at the Parkside Lounge
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- Fates at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Emo Nite at Webster Hall
Sunday, December 10
- Lori Lieberman at Carnegie Hall
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- State Champs, Cherie Amour at le Poisson Rouge
- Squirrel Nut Zippers at City Winery NYC
- Gabe Dixon at the Loft at City Winery
- The Silos, Ivan Julian & the Magnificent 6 at Mercury Lounge
- Rick Maguire at the Broadway
- Mireya Ramos & the Poor Choices at Joe’s Pub
- Best Ex, Bonsai Trees, Cameron Castan, Honeyrush at Heaven Can Wait
- Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
- Svetlana & the New York Collective! at the Blue Note
- Gamelan Dharma Swara, Eaters at the Stone Circle Theatre
- Blak Emoji, Bird Streets, SKARLIT at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Adam Holman at Kostabi World
- Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
- Emy and the Epix at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues