Fantastic Cat at the Bowery Ballroom on 7/29/22 / Everynight Charley

Guide to the Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, December 15

  • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall
  • Samara Joy at the Apollo
  • Four Tet at Warsaw
  • We Are Scientists, Sean McVerry at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Joy (Anonymous) at the Knockdown Center
  • mxmtoon at Roulette
  • Hovvdy at Public Records
  • Nitepunk at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Krasno/Moore Project at Brooklyn Bowl
  • John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub
  • Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Chris Barron at the Iridium
  • Eszter Balint and Friends w. Shilpa Ray at Barbes
  • High Waisted, Fiona Silver, First President of Japan at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Tor Miller, Morning Silk, Daffo at the Bowery Electric
  • Sister Nancy at Superior Ingredients
  • Infant Island, Massa Nera, Sonagi, Auxiena Saint at Trans-Pecos
  • plum blossom at Roulette
  • National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Satch Kerans Band, Corsage, Tim Heap & the Buybacks at Parkside Lounge
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 16

  • Madonna at Barclays Center
  • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Insane Clown Posse aboard the Liberty Belle
  • Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Jon Pardi at the Beacon Theatre
  • Speedy Ortiz, Foyer Red, Grocer at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Slackers, Mustard Plug, the Freecoasters, Stop the Presses at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Moon Hooch, Cloudchord at Brooklyn Made
  • John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub
  • Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
  • The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Sunday, December 17

  • Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
  • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Fantastic Cat, Cat Popper at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bilal, Contour at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Nefesh Mountain at le Poisson Rouge
  • No Redeeming Social Value, Butterbrain, RBNX, Chumhuffer, T.O.Y.S. at the Bowery Electric
  • Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbes
  • Bella’s Bartok at Café Wha?
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • Mulebone at the Ear Inn
  • Igor at the Bowery Electric
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues