Guide to the Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Friday, December 15
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall
- Samara Joy at the Apollo
- Four Tet at Warsaw
- We Are Scientists, Sean McVerry at the Bowery Ballroom
- Joy (Anonymous) at the Knockdown Center
- mxmtoon at Roulette
- Hovvdy at Public Records
- Nitepunk at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Krasno/Moore Project at Brooklyn Bowl
- John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub
- Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
- Chris Barron at the Iridium
- Eszter Balint and Friends w. Shilpa Ray at Barbes
- High Waisted, Fiona Silver, First President of Japan at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Tor Miller, Morning Silk, Daffo at the Bowery Electric
- Sister Nancy at Superior Ingredients
- Infant Island, Massa Nera, Sonagi, Auxiena Saint at Trans-Pecos
- plum blossom at Roulette
- National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Satch Kerans Band, Corsage, Tim Heap & the Buybacks at Parkside Lounge
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, December 16
- Madonna at Barclays Center
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Insane Clown Posse aboard the Liberty Belle
- Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Jon Pardi at the Beacon Theatre
- Speedy Ortiz, Foyer Red, Grocer at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Slackers, Mustard Plug, the Freecoasters, Stop the Presses at Brooklyn Bowl
- Moon Hooch, Cloudchord at Brooklyn Made
- John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub
- Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
- The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad
Sunday, December 17
- Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Fantastic Cat, Cat Popper at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bilal, Contour at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Nefesh Mountain at le Poisson Rouge
- No Redeeming Social Value, Butterbrain, RBNX, Chumhuffer, T.O.Y.S. at the Bowery Electric
- Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbes
- Bella’s Bartok at Café Wha?
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Igor at the Bowery Electric
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues