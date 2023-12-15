Guide to the Best Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, December 15

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre

Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall

Samara Joy at the Apollo

Four Tet at Warsaw

We Are Scientists, Sean McVerry at the Bowery Ballroom

Joy (Anonymous) at the Knockdown Center

mxmtoon at Roulette

Hovvdy at Public Records

Nitepunk at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Krasno/Moore Project at Brooklyn Bowl

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub

Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge

Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Chris Barron at the Iridium

Eszter Balint and Friends w. Shilpa Ray at Barbes

High Waisted, Fiona Silver, First President of Japan at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Tor Miller, Morning Silk, Daffo at the Bowery Electric

Sister Nancy at Superior Ingredients

Infant Island, Massa Nera, Sonagi, Auxiena Saint at Trans-Pecos

plum blossom at Roulette

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Satch Kerans Band, Corsage, Tim Heap & the Buybacks at Parkside Lounge

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 16

Madonna at Barclays Center

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre

Insane Clown Posse aboard the Liberty Belle

Gavin DeGraw at Cafe Carlyle

Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Jon Pardi at the Beacon Theatre

Speedy Ortiz, Foyer Red, Grocer at the Bowery Ballroom

The Slackers, Mustard Plug, the Freecoasters, Stop the Presses at Brooklyn Bowl

Moon Hooch, Cloudchord at Brooklyn Made

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin at Joe’s Pub

Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge

Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Sunday, December 17