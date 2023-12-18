Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Bleachers at Governors Ball on 9/25/21 / Everynight Charley

Awesome Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, December 18

  • Travis Scott, Teezo Touchdown at Barclays Center
  • Lauren Daigle at the Beacon Theatre
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Jon McLaughlin, Leo Sawikin at City Winery NYC
  • Mike Rocket, Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Arielle Eden at City Vineyard
  • Dragon Redux, the Puma Perl Band, Anne Husick, the Black Cats at the Bowery Electric
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
  • The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
  • Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Tuesday, December 19

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Travis Scott, Teezo Touchdown at Barclays Center
  • Lauren Daigle at the Beacon Theatre
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Bleachers at NYU Skirball Center
  • Heaven, Rip Dunes at Mercury Lounge
  • Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Shrine World Music Venue
  • Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, December 20

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • The Bobby Lees, Dog Date at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Pinc Louds (solo) at 96 Tears
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 21

  • Travis Scott at Madison Square Garden
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, Loudon Wainwright III, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Sloan Wainwright, Emmylou Harris, Sean Ono Lennon, Chaim Tannenbaum, Jenni Muldaurat the Murmrr Theatre
  • Pedrito Martinez at Drom
  • Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co, at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Gordon Lockwood (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion