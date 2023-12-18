Awesome Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, December 18
- Travis Scott, Teezo Touchdown at Barclays Center
- Lauren Daigle at the Beacon Theatre
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Jon McLaughlin, Leo Sawikin at City Winery NYC
- Mike Rocket, Rachael Sage & the Sequins, Arielle Eden at City Vineyard
- Dragon Redux, the Puma Perl Band, Anne Husick, the Black Cats at the Bowery Electric
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Rebecca Haviland at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
Tuesday, December 19
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Travis Scott, Teezo Touchdown at Barclays Center
- Lauren Daigle at the Beacon Theatre
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Bleachers at NYU Skirball Center
- Heaven, Rip Dunes at Mercury Lounge
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Shrine World Music Venue
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, December 20
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Bobby Lees, Dog Date at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pinc Louds (solo) at 96 Tears
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, December 21
- Travis Scott at Madison Square Garden
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, Loudon Wainwright III, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Sloan Wainwright, Emmylou Harris, Sean Ono Lennon, Chaim Tannenbaum, Jenni Muldaurat the Murmrr Theatre
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co, at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion