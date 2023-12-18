Holiday Spectacular No. 9 – Amplified & Jubilant with Taking Back Sunday

We are grateful to have experienced another year of Taking Back Sunday. Grateful to have put on a ninth Holiday Spectacular with them. Grateful to have their fans, our vendors, our team, all of Starland Ballroom, the tri-state area, and beyond in our corner. We are feeling very grateful.

Anthony Vito Cosentino photographed Adam Lazzara, John Nolan, Mark O’Connell, and Shaun Cooper at our favorite Sayreville venue this weekend – yet another that we will not soon forget. The lights were bright and so were the spirits. The festive nature of the event was felt in the heart of every attendee (from near and far). The music was as representative of the season as it was the band and their two decades of rock’n’roll joy.

Joy: felt, lived, loved, and captured thanks to TBS, Starland, Anthony, and all of you.

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino