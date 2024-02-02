Start February with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 2
- André 3000 at the Blue Note
- Alesso at the Brooklyn Hangar
- Valerie June at Café Carlyle
- Lexy Panterra at the Gramercy Theatre
- Frost Children, Olth, Jeffrey Lewis at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Tomberlin (solo), Allegra Krieger at Sundown
- Pan Arcadia, Bec Lauder, Savoia, Dune Blue at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mirah, Teke:Teke, Seán Barna at Brooklyn Made
- The Stephane Wrembel Band w. Jean-Michel Pilc at Joe’s Pub
- The Thing, the Symplicity at TV Eye
- Tony & the Kiki, Sweet Baby Jesus, Frida Kill at Union Pool
- The Ritualists, the Daddy Sisters, the Dye, James Godwin at the Bowery Electric
- The Usual, Muffin Man, Future Mondays, RAEGAN, Nectarine Girl at the Delancey
- One Revived, the Atomic Bats, Eleanor Kelly at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Debra Devi at Fox & Crow
- Chris Bergson & Ellis Hooks at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, February 3
- Lucius, Jeff Taylor at Brooklyn Steel
- Alesso at the Brooklyn Hangar
- Smoke Dza, Dom Kennedy, Big K.R.I.T. at Irving Plaza
- Eitan Katz at Symphony Space
- Caligula’s Horse, Earthside at the Gramercy Theatre
- Valerie June at Café Carlyle
- We Ani at the Apollo Music Cafe
- Giorgi Mikadze at le Poisson Rouge
- Telescreens, Anna Shoemaker, Long at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chance Peña at Mercury Lounge
- The Stephane Wrembel Band w. Jean-Michel Pilc at Joe’s Pub
- Michelle Shocked at the Delancey
- Tower, Certain Death, Cold Dice, Heat Death at Main Drag Music
- Band of Others, Strange but Surf, the Lonesome Dave Fischer Trio at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Emy and the Epix at Silvana
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, February 4
- Car, the Garden at le Poisson Rouge
- The Stephane Wrembel Band w. Jean-Michel Pilc at Joe’s Pub
- Chance Peña, Hayd at Baby’s All Right
- Samora Pinderhughes at the Independent
- Niall Connolly, Jason Myles Goss at the Scratcher Bar
- Craig Kierce, E.W. Harris at the Bowery Electric
- Pinc Louds, Jesse Rifkin, Douglas Sherman, Julie Covello, Federico Ausbury at Drom
- Bret Roberts & Banda Perfetta at Pangea
- Jess Kumar and Ryan Kristie at Book Club
- MKULTRA, Zacarama!, Don Pardo, Bangladeafy, Post No Bills at Saint Vitus Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues