One More Look At 2023: The Best of the Rest

The self-release of A Message From by The Flying Horse Big Band (their eighth) is a tribute to Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, one of – if not the – most influential bands in jazz history. From 1947 all the way to 1990, so many future jazz stars came through Blakey’s ranks; not the least of which were Wayne Shorter, Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard, Chuck Mangione, Keith Jarrett, Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis, and Big Chief Donald Harrison. The 10 tracks – written by Blakey alum – are played by five saxophones, four trombones, five trumpet/flugelhorns backed by a smokin’ hot rhythm section of piano, Fender Rhodes, guitar, bass, drums, and congas. Action Aplenty!