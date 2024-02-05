Warm the Winter Heart and Soul with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 5
- André 3000 at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church
- Katelyn Tarver at Baby’s All Right
- The Del-Lords, the Dictators, Willie Nile, Eric Ambel, Dennis Diken, Sarah Borges, Marshall Crenshaw, Mary Lee Kortes, Syd Straw, Tommy Womack at the Bowery Electric
- Apollo Ray, Dragon Redux at Berlin
- Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
Tuesday, February 6
- Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Christopher Cross, Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis at the Appel Room
- André 3000 at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church
- Mr. Big, Mark Daly at Sony Hall
- Knox, Maryjo at Baby’s All Right
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- Benny Harrison at the Bitter End
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, February 7
- DJ Shadow, Holly at Webster Hall
- Plain White T’s, Pollyanna at le Poisson Rouge
- Sarah Jarosz, the Ballroom Thieves at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jaime Wyatt, Joshua Quimby, Amelia Jackie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Morgxn at Rockwood Music Hall
- Al Olendar, James Felice at Baby’s All Right
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- Sput | Benjamin | Taplin | Cleveland at Cafe Wha?
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, February 8
- Boys II Men at the St. George Theatre
- Tiesto at the Brooklyn Hangar
- Audra McDonald at the Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92NY
- Christopher at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- BoomBox, Tep No at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nels Cline’s Consentrix Quartet at le Poisson Rouge
- Beats Antique, Balkan Bump at Brooklyn Bowl
- Zachary Allan Starkey, Pleasure Motel, Bustie, DJ Eugene Hutz at Berlin
- Cancion Franklin at the 11th St. Bar
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion