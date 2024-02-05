Home
Warm the Winter Heart and Soul with Live Music

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 5

  • André 3000 at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church
  • Katelyn Tarver at Baby’s All Right
  • The Del-Lords, the Dictators, Willie Nile, Eric Ambel, Dennis Diken, Sarah Borges, Marshall Crenshaw, Mary Lee Kortes, Syd Straw, Tommy Womack at the Bowery Electric
  • Apollo Ray, Dragon Redux at Berlin
  • Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Tuesday, February 6

  • Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Christopher Cross, Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis at the Appel Room
  • André 3000 at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church
  • Mr. Big, Mark Daly at Sony Hall
  • Knox, Maryjo at Baby’s All Right
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
  • Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
  • Benny Harrison at the Bitter End
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 7

  • DJ Shadow, Holly at Webster Hall
  • Plain White T’s, Pollyanna at le Poisson Rouge
  • Sarah Jarosz, the Ballroom Thieves at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Jaime Wyatt, Joshua Quimby, Amelia Jackie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Morgxn at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Al Olendar, James Felice at Baby’s All Right
  • The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
  • Sput | Benjamin | Taplin | Cleveland at Cafe Wha?
  • Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
  • Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, February 8

  • Boys II Men at the St. George Theatre
  • Tiesto at the Brooklyn Hangar
  • Audra McDonald at the Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92NY
  • Christopher at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • BoomBox, Tep No at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Nels Cline’s Consentrix Quartet at le Poisson Rouge
  • Beats Antique, Balkan Bump at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Zachary Allan Starkey, Pleasure Motel, Bustie, DJ Eugene Hutz at Berlin
  • Cancion Franklin at the 11th St. Bar
  • Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion