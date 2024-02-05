Warm the Winter Heart and Soul with Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 5

André 3000 at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

Katelyn Tarver at Baby’s All Right

The Del-Lords, the Dictators, Willie Nile, Eric Ambel, Dennis Diken, Sarah Borges, Marshall Crenshaw, Mary Lee Kortes, Syd Straw, Tommy Womack at the Bowery Electric

Apollo Ray, Dragon Redux at Berlin

Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Tuesday, February 6

Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Christopher Cross, Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis at the Appel Room

André 3000 at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

Mr. Big, Mark Daly at Sony Hall

Knox, Maryjo at Baby’s All Right

Milo Z at the Red Lion

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

Benny Harrison at the Bitter End

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 7

DJ Shadow, Holly at Webster Hall

Plain White T’s, Pollyanna at le Poisson Rouge

Sarah Jarosz, the Ballroom Thieves at the Bowery Ballroom

Jaime Wyatt, Joshua Quimby, Amelia Jackie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Morgxn at Rockwood Music Hall

Al Olendar, James Felice at Baby’s All Right

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

Sput | Benjamin | Taplin | Cleveland at Cafe Wha?

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, February 8