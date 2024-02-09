Loving Lorne Behrman’s ‘Love’

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. While I appreciate the sentiment, I’m rather skeptical about the holiday. I would much rather listen to The Clash than Kenny G, “A Question of Lust” instead of “I Got You Babe,” and prefer the Monsters of Rock over Monster Ballads.

What if there was a way to combine cynicism and punk rock sensibility with a touch of romance and humor? Blue Love by punk rock troubadour Lorne Behrman fits the bill. The sophomore album on Spaghetty Town Records is intuitive and introspective. The grit and glamor of New York City are interwoven throughout the 11-song collection.

“This album is about experiencing pain and joy at the same time—like finding new love when everything in your life feels like it’s falling apart,” Behrman says. “That’s the beautiful secret of life: there are some great times in shitty times.”

Blue Love begins with the delightfully infectious “So, I Think Of You.” The second track and the album’s first single, “The Blue Goes On Forever,” explores a romantic liaison where both parties are co-dependent and emotionally unstable. “The Bellevue Song” is a hilarious rocker about falling in love while in a mental hospital. “Blue Eyes Gone Green ” follows with a swagger reminiscent of Lou Reed.

“Barbara” is described as a cinematic portrayal of an achingly beautiful junkie romance à la Jerry Schatzberg’s 1971 gritty New York classic, Panic In Needle Park. Basically, it’s a song about love in hard times. The song’s warm and emotionally evocative video is directed by and stars the creative team of Dave Tierney (frontman of The Sweet Things) and Scarlett Thiele. (The video will premiere on Monday.)

“Meet Me On The Moon” is a track you can visualize in a film during a breakup scene; imagine the main character steals a glance at his lost love while closing the door to their apartment and relationship. “I’ll Say It Again” finds the narrator looking for a heart to call home, while “Ferris Wheels” is a fun ride complete with cowbell and attitude. The intro of “You Don’t Know Me Like That” is a hybrid of “The Girl From Ipanema” and “Soul Bossa Nova,” which is a great thing. “Going Slowly Down” is a melancholy piece of poetry.

The 11th and final track “Love In Desperate Times” has the listener peering into Berhman’s heart and soul. “That is about a time in my life when I was really struggling. I was worried about paying bills and making rent, but I was also finding my way as a single father and feeling like my daughter was my purpose for living,” he explains. The song is a reminder to keep going no matter the circumstances.

Previously, Lorne issued the critically-acclaimed EP When I Hit the Floor, and debut album, A Little Midnight, that garnered accolades and has played shows with Richard Lloyd (Television), Jeremy & the Harlequins, Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Jonny Polonsky, Adam Masterson, Lulu Lewis, and Diane Gentile, among many others. This record, Blue Love, was produced and mixed by Matt Chiaravalle (Warren Zevon, Courtney Love, Debbie Harry) and features Ray Mazza on drums (Distefano Mazza, Apollo’s Ghost), Matt Dougherty on bass (Distefano Mazza), Steve Mosto on keyboards and backing vocals (Almost Brothers), and Danielle McCullough also on backing vocals.

Blue Love belongs in your record collection if you’re a fan of Lou Reed, Richard Lloyd, and Patti Smith or appreciate punk rock hubris paired with honesty and vulnerability. As for me, Lorne Behrman may be the rock ‘n’ roll knight in shining armor I’ve been searching for.

BLUE LOVE IS OUT TODAY VIA SPAGHETTY TOWN RECORDS! GIVE IT A LISTEN WHEREVER YOU STREAM/PURCHASE MUSIC!