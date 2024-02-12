Best Live Music in NYC for Weekday Valentine’s Celebrations

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 12

Stick Men at City Winery NYC

Khamari at Baby’s All Right

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, February 13 (Mardi Gras)

Veil of Maya, AngelMaker, Until I Wake, Reflections, Alluvial at the Gramercy Theatre

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at the Bowery Ballroom

Tigers Jaw (acoustic) at City Winery NYC

Mali Velasquez, Rom Com at Union Pool

Landon Conrath, Kevian Kraemer, Hannah Hill at Elsewhere Zone One

Scott Guild, Kyle Dillon Hertz, Stranger Cat at McNally Jackson Seaport

Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

The Orders, In4Mation at Silvana

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Wednesday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day)

Stevie Nicks at the UBS Arena

Cat Power at Carnegie Hall

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Webster Hall

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends, Dave Hill at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mitch Rowland at Irving Plaza

Holding Absence, Casey, Capstan, Acres at the Gramercy Theatre

Sir Babygirl at Bowery Ballroom

Betty at Joe’s Pub

Khamari at the Sultan Room

Jaz Karis at the Blue Note

Tatiana Eva Marie & the Avalon Jazz Band at Cafe Wha?

Abby Jeanne, Adult Human Females, Alana Amram, Alexandra Blair, Anna Copa Cabanna, Cassie Ramone, Flasyd, Frida Kill, Leah Hennessey, Lord Friday the 13th, Mary Jane Dunphe, Avishag Rodrigues, Miranda and the Beat, Nikki Belfiglio, Puzzled Panther, Shilpa Ray, SUO, Tony & the Kiki, Zohra Atash, Jonathan Toubin at TV Eye

Kathena Bryant & the Hippy Nuts at Cowgirl

The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Thursday, February 15