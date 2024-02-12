Best Live Music in NYC for Weekday Valentine’s Celebrations

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 12
- Stick Men at City Winery NYC
- Khamari at Baby’s All Right
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, February 13 (Mardi Gras)
- Veil of Maya, AngelMaker, Until I Wake, Reflections, Alluvial at the Gramercy Theatre
- Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tigers Jaw (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
- Mali Velasquez, Rom Com at Union Pool
- Landon Conrath, Kevian Kraemer, Hannah Hill at Elsewhere Zone One
- Scott Guild, Kyle Dillon Hertz, Stranger Cat at McNally Jackson Seaport
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- The Orders, In4Mation at Silvana
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
Wednesday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day)
- Stevie Nicks at the UBS Arena
- Cat Power at Carnegie Hall
- Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Webster Hall
- Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends, Dave Hill at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mitch Rowland at Irving Plaza
- Holding Absence, Casey, Capstan, Acres at the Gramercy Theatre
- Sir Babygirl at Bowery Ballroom
- Betty at Joe’s Pub
- Khamari at the Sultan Room
- Jaz Karis at the Blue Note
- Tatiana Eva Marie & the Avalon Jazz Band at Cafe Wha?
- Abby Jeanne, Adult Human Females, Alana Amram, Alexandra Blair, Anna Copa Cabanna, Cassie Ramone, Flasyd, Frida Kill, Leah Hennessey, Lord Friday the 13th, Mary Jane Dunphe, Avishag Rodrigues, Miranda and the Beat, Nikki Belfiglio, Puzzled Panther, Shilpa Ray, SUO, Tony & the Kiki, Zohra Atash, Jonathan Toubin at TV Eye
- Kathena Bryant & the Hippy Nuts at Cowgirl
- The Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
Thursday, February 15
- Flatland Cavalry, Kaitlin Butts at Irving Plaza
- John 5 at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Christian McBride Big Band at the Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92NY
- Militarie Gun, Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced at the Bowery Ballroom
- Barry Can’t Swim at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Casters, Good Deli, Star80, Honey Cutt at Brooklyn Made
- Haiden at Baby’s All Right
- Ted Leo, Lloyd Cole, Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill, Claudia Gonson, Joe Hurley, Doug Gillard at the Bowery Electric
- Salami Rose Joe Louis at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- The Andy Ezrin Band w. Will Lee, Oz Noy, Clint De Ganon at the Bitter End
- The Wildmans at Cafe Wha?
- The Hugh Pool Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Blastocyte, Fandango NYC, Magic Forest NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion