Tenacious D Get Their Blu-ray Moment

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, the first film starring comedy rockers, Tenacious D, finally received its first-ever Blu-ray release yesterday, February 13, via Shout! Studios.

The film stars the bandmates, Jack Black (School of Rock, Super Mario Bros.) and Kyle Gass (The Cable Guy, Elf), and follows their discovery of the completely made-up and hilarious origin story of Tenacious D. This then finds them on a quest to locate a magical guitar pick belonging to Satan. The pick of destiny allows its users to become rock legends. While it wasn’t a box-office hit, the flick became a cult classic among many, including myself.

The supporting cast is packed with star power – Dave Grohl, Ronnie James Dio, Meatloaf, Fred Armisen, Amy Poehler, Colin Hanks, John C. Reilly, Ben Stiller, and Amy Adams are just a few examples. (Grohl’s performance as “Satan” and Reilly’s portrayal of “Sasquatch” are particularly hilarious.)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny was originally released in 2006 and went to video in 2007. However, the Blu-ray eclipses its quality with a new 2K master from film elements with a 5.1 DTS-HD MA mix. In other words, the color is crisper and the audio is clear, concise, and far surpasses the original. Bonus features on this DVD in particular include audio commentary with Jack Black and Kyle Gass, audio commentary with director Liam Lynch, “Hell O’Clock News” internet shorts, 14 deleted/extended scenes, the theatrical trailer, archival featurettes, home movies, and a music video. The only thing missing is its soundtrack… that would have been a welcome extra goody.

Overall, individuals who enjoyed the film in movie theaters and/or purchased the video release will be thrilled with the results. This would be a fantastic opportunity to introduce the awesomeness of Tenacious D to new audiences, as well. There have been rumblings about a potential sequel to Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, which would be epic, but in the meantime, enjoy the movie in HD with all of its glorious wackiness.

