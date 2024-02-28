Something New, Something Special: ‘A-Side Graffiti’ From Punk Legends T.S.O.L.

Jack Grisham, vocalist for legendary SoCal punk band T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty), has always felt the need to try new things. They have pushed the envelope since forming in the late seventies and continue that trend with A-Side Graffiti.

The 12-track explosion was produced by Paul Roessler (The Screamers, Nina Hagan, Josie Cotton) and released yesterday via Kitten Robot Records. A-Side Graffiti contains certified punk rock bangers but adds surprising twists and turns along its progression. It certainly keeps everyone on their toes in the best way possible.

A-Side Graffiti launches with “Low-Low-Low,” a spirited track in more ways than one. It’s a definite pub-drinking song that packs a punch. “Rhythm of Cruelty” follows with swagger and style. Think of it as a hybrid of Lou Reed and Sex Pistols.

The third tune, “Sweet Transvestite” is a rousing rendition of the campy favorite from Rocky Horror Picture Show. The track features Keith Morris of Circle Jerks/Off as the character Brad. This makes me want to make toast, grab the closest newspaper, and catch the nearest screening of the cult classic.

“Ghost Train” and “Never Go Home” are next. These two are possibly my favorites, as T.S.O.L. sprinkles in a bit of new wave to the mix. “Ghost Train” is ideal for a drive on the Pacific Coast Highway with the windows down and has soundtrack potential. While “Never Go Home” gives a Flesh for Lulu vibe.

A-Side Graffiti continues with the very danceable “Nothing’s Ever Right.” T.S.O.L. throws us around like a Tilt-A-Whirl by covering “1 Thing,” originally performed by R&B songstress Amerie. Grisham and company fashioned it into something pretty special. “Good to Be Home” and “The Way You Groove” are endearing and heartfelt with punk rock sensibility.

The dynamic first single, “Swimming,” follows. The West Coast punk anthem combines bombastic guitars and a rhythm section perfect for two-stepping in the mosh pit.

The final two offerings are covers of Louis Armstrong and David Bowie classics. “What a Wonderful World” is a slight reworking of Armstrong’s “Wonderful World.” Grisham said, “The world may be wonderful but the fucking humans trying to control it aren’t, so I changed the lyrics. We added real strings, and Ron put down a feedback guitar track. It poses a question now – is it wonderful, when those that would rule us are such fucking tools?” It’s both beautiful and symphonic while being haunting and eye-opening at the same time.

The closer, “Can You Hear Me,” is lush, smooth, and the ideal background music for a romantic night in with your honey. The Thin White Duke would approve of this stunning rendition.

A-SIde Graffiti will delight long-time fans and entice new listeners. It dazzled me in ways I never expected and is in the running for my Top Ten of 2024. Hopefully, T.S.O.L. will continue pushing boundaries for years to come!

A-SIDE GRAFFITI IS OUT NOW VIA KITTEN ROBOT RECORDS WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO MUSIC!