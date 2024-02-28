NYC Goes to the MAX

MAX came back to New York, so everyone celebrated! The multi-platinum pop star graced us all with an intimate sold-out show at Bowery Ballroom a week ahead of the LOVE IN STEREO album release.

Can I just say that MAX has the best fans in the world? Not only were they some of the sweetest humans I’ve ever met, but wow did they bring the energy. All night long the whole crowd was dancing and singing with everything they had – even “STUPID IN LOVE,” which had only been released for hours. Speaking of, we got to hear so much of MAX’s discography; from Rags (IYKYK…) to hits from Colour Vision to the new album, it was a night for fans old and new.

Photos by Alyssa Rasp

Wanting to make each show special, the crowd voted on which unreleased (at the time) song from LOVE IN STEREO would be performed and added to their city’s setlist. We landed on “SUMMER ’16” here in NYC, and trust me when I say it’s a vibe in the best way possible. Later on, we also got to hear “KEEP IT CHILL” and “WOAH!”

MAX really makes you feel part of the show. Whether it’s becoming the choir in “STRINGS,” encouraging hugs, or crowdsurfing through the pit, fans are involved one way or another. We also got the surprise guest of Duckwrth coming out for “SAY LESS,” and it was everything – just a night full of the best energy in the world. We can already say that this album is going to change lives, and I think we can also confidently say that this new era of MAX is one of his best yet. Get ready, world, here comes the new record!