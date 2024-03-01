Kick Off March with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 1

Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, Skellytn at Barclays Center

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

Pablo Alboran at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

KC & the Sunshine Band at the St. George Theatre

Jennifer Holliday at Café Carlyle

Tomatito at the Town Hall

Mohamed Hamaki at Terminal 5

Cold War Kids, Joe P at Webster Hall

Madi Diaz, Olivia Barton at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Floozies, Buku, Father Funk at the Hall at Elsewhere

Mary Timony, Birthday Girl DC at the Bowery Ballroom

Flyana Boss, Honey Bxby at Baby’s All Right

Mother Feather, Kaye, Slyboots at TV Eye

Jon B. at Racket NYC

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC

Bush Tetras, Diane & the Gentle Men, Female Genius, Faith NYC, OV Stars at the Bowery Electric

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Gluehead, Dead Leaf Echo, Aux Blood, To the Wedding at Main Drag Music

Danielle Durack at Rockwood Music Hall

The Black Angels NYC, Cthulhu Martini, the Monomatics at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Typsy Gypsy Girls at Pangea Front Lounge

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 2

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre

Los Angeles Azules at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Haken at Palladium Times Square

Jennifer Holliday at Café Carlyle

Cold War Kids, Joe P at Webster Hall

NOTD, Fells at Irving Plaza

BabyTron, Certified Trapper at Warsaw

Nation of Language at the Bowery Ballroom

Circles around the Sun, Mikaela Davis and Southern Star at Brooklyn Bowl

OsamaSon at Racket NYC

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC

Omni, This Is Lorelei, Vessel at TV Eye

Bratty, Mei Semones at Elsewhere Zone One

Driftwood at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Barbès

MIZU at the Brooklyn Museum

Lila Blue, Alaina Stacey, Madeleine Kelson at Café Wha?

Atomic Tom, Coyle Girelli at Mercury Lounge

Tony & the Kiki, Sharkswimmer, Down & Outs, Indigo Fuzz at Main Drag Music

The Brooklyn Country All-Stars w. Sean Kershaw at the Bowery Electric

The Wraycyclers, Pass the Poi, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Sateen at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Lou Reed birthday tribute at Two Bridges Luncheonette

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 3