Kick Off March with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 1

  • Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, Skellytn at Barclays Center
  • The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
  • Pablo Alboran at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • KC & the Sunshine Band at the St. George Theatre
  • Jennifer Holliday at Café Carlyle
  • Tomatito at the Town Hall
  • Mohamed Hamaki at Terminal 5
  • Cold War Kids, Joe P at Webster Hall
  • Madi Diaz, Olivia Barton at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Floozies, Buku, Father Funk at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Mary Timony, Birthday Girl DC at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Flyana Boss, Honey Bxby at Baby’s All Right
  • Mother Feather, Kaye, Slyboots at TV Eye
  • Jon B. at Racket NYC
  • Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC
  • Bush Tetras, Diane & the Gentle Men, Female Genius, Faith NYC, OV Stars at the Bowery Electric
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Gluehead, Dead Leaf Echo, Aux Blood, To the Wedding at Main Drag Music
  • Danielle Durack at Rockwood Music Hall
  • The Black Angels NYC, Cthulhu Martini, the Monomatics at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • The Typsy Gypsy Girls at Pangea Front Lounge
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 2

  • The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
  • Los Angeles Azules at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Haken at Palladium Times Square
  • Jennifer Holliday at Café Carlyle
  • Cold War Kids, Joe P at Webster Hall
  • NOTD, Fells at Irving Plaza
  • BabyTron, Certified Trapper at Warsaw
  • Nation of Language at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Circles around the Sun, Mikaela Davis and Southern Star at Brooklyn Bowl
  • OsamaSon at Racket NYC
  • Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC
  • Omni, This Is Lorelei, Vessel at TV Eye
  • Bratty, Mei Semones at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Driftwood at Hill Country Barbecue Market
  • Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Barbès
  • MIZU at the Brooklyn Museum
  • Lila Blue, Alaina Stacey, Madeleine Kelson at Café Wha?
  • Atomic Tom, Coyle Girelli at Mercury Lounge
  • Tony & the Kiki, Sharkswimmer, Down & Outs, Indigo Fuzz at Main Drag Music
  • The Brooklyn Country All-Stars w. Sean Kershaw at the Bowery Electric
  • The Wraycyclers, Pass the Poi, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Sateen at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
  • Lou Reed birthday tribute at Two Bridges Luncheonette
  • The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 3

  • Eden Hason at the Kings Theatre
  • JP Saxe, Justin Nozuka at Webster Hall
  • Nation of Language, Guerilla Toss at the Bowery Ballroom
  • David Broza, Jen Chapin, Steve & John Conte, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Morgan James, Willie Nile, Rich Pagano, Martha Redbone at City Winery NYC
  • Escape the Fate, Gina Fritz at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Profanatica, Nunslaughter, Tombs at Market Hotel
  • Author & Punisher, Morne, Glassing at the Meadows
  • Cold Weather Company, Gina Royale at Mercury Lounge
  • BiGSaM at Racket NYC
  • The Narcotix, BOYSCOUTMARIE, Like a Doll at Union Pool
  • Steve Katz at the Iridium
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Abby Ahmad & Mark Marshall, Joy Askew at the Scratcher
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues