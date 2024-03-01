Kick Off March with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 1
- Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, Skellytn at Barclays Center
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Pablo Alboran at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- KC & the Sunshine Band at the St. George Theatre
- Jennifer Holliday at Café Carlyle
- Tomatito at the Town Hall
- Mohamed Hamaki at Terminal 5
- Cold War Kids, Joe P at Webster Hall
- Madi Diaz, Olivia Barton at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Floozies, Buku, Father Funk at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Mary Timony, Birthday Girl DC at the Bowery Ballroom
- Flyana Boss, Honey Bxby at Baby’s All Right
- Mother Feather, Kaye, Slyboots at TV Eye
- Jon B. at Racket NYC
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC
- Bush Tetras, Diane & the Gentle Men, Female Genius, Faith NYC, OV Stars at the Bowery Electric
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Gluehead, Dead Leaf Echo, Aux Blood, To the Wedding at Main Drag Music
- Danielle Durack at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Black Angels NYC, Cthulhu Martini, the Monomatics at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Typsy Gypsy Girls at Pangea Front Lounge
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, March 2
- The Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre
- Los Angeles Azules at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Haken at Palladium Times Square
- Jennifer Holliday at Café Carlyle
- Cold War Kids, Joe P at Webster Hall
- NOTD, Fells at Irving Plaza
- BabyTron, Certified Trapper at Warsaw
- Nation of Language at the Bowery Ballroom
- Circles around the Sun, Mikaela Davis and Southern Star at Brooklyn Bowl
- OsamaSon at Racket NYC
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at City Winery NYC
- Omni, This Is Lorelei, Vessel at TV Eye
- Bratty, Mei Semones at Elsewhere Zone One
- Driftwood at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Barbès
- MIZU at the Brooklyn Museum
- Lila Blue, Alaina Stacey, Madeleine Kelson at Café Wha?
- Atomic Tom, Coyle Girelli at Mercury Lounge
- Tony & the Kiki, Sharkswimmer, Down & Outs, Indigo Fuzz at Main Drag Music
- The Brooklyn Country All-Stars w. Sean Kershaw at the Bowery Electric
- The Wraycyclers, Pass the Poi, Guitarmy of One at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sateen at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Lou Reed birthday tribute at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, March 3
- Eden Hason at the Kings Theatre
- JP Saxe, Justin Nozuka at Webster Hall
- Nation of Language, Guerilla Toss at the Bowery Ballroom
- David Broza, Jen Chapin, Steve & John Conte, Ms. Lisa Fischer, Morgan James, Willie Nile, Rich Pagano, Martha Redbone at City Winery NYC
- Escape the Fate, Gina Fritz at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Profanatica, Nunslaughter, Tombs at Market Hotel
- Author & Punisher, Morne, Glassing at the Meadows
- Cold Weather Company, Gina Royale at Mercury Lounge
- BiGSaM at Racket NYC
- The Narcotix, BOYSCOUTMARIE, Like a Doll at Union Pool
- Steve Katz at the Iridium
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Abby Ahmad & Mark Marshall, Joy Askew at the Scratcher
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues