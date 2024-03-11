Rock the Week with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 11

The Kooks, the Vaccines, Daisy the Great at Terminal 5

Bryce Vine, Hoodie Allen, Yoshi T. at Brooklyn Steel

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

NickCasey at Rockwood Music Hall

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Magic Forest at the Organic Grill

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, March 12

The Kooks, the Vaccines, Daisy the Great at Brooklyn Steel

Chelsea Wolfe at Warsaw

Em Beihold, Will Linley at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Drake White, Adam Hood at the Gramercy Theatre

Nona Hendryx at the Appel Room

Steve Earle (solo acoustic), Joe Pug at City Winery NYC

Rachel Chinouriri, Bebe Stockwell at Baby’s All Right

Fat Dog at Trans-Pecos, Queens

Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium

Nick and the Old Sport, NY Grim, Roni at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Leah Tash Band, Benjamin Miller at the 11th St. Bar

Eli, Adam Najemian, Jonathan Linden, Nev at Two Bridges Luncheonette

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 13

Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre

Sleater-Kinney, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Brooklyn Steel

Chelsea Wolfe, Divide and Dissolve at the Bowery Ballroom

Mitch Rowland, Harris Harper at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Capra, Total Meltdown, Bore at TV Eye

The Mystery Lights, Bipolar, Flasyd, Prints at the Sultan Room

Larry & Joe at Joe’s Pub

Justin Vivian Bond at the Appel Room

The Chris Bergson Band at the Bitter End

Strange Majik at Pangea Front Lounge

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food

Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, March 14