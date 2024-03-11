Rock the Week with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts this week in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, March 11
- The Kooks, the Vaccines, Daisy the Great at Terminal 5
- Bryce Vine, Hoodie Allen, Yoshi T. at Brooklyn Steel
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- NickCasey at Rockwood Music Hall
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Magic Forest at the Organic Grill
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, March 12
- The Kooks, the Vaccines, Daisy the Great at Brooklyn Steel
- Chelsea Wolfe at Warsaw
- Em Beihold, Will Linley at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Drake White, Adam Hood at the Gramercy Theatre
- Nona Hendryx at the Appel Room
- Steve Earle (solo acoustic), Joe Pug at City Winery NYC
- Rachel Chinouriri, Bebe Stockwell at Baby’s All Right
- Fat Dog at Trans-Pecos, Queens
- Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium
- Nick and the Old Sport, NY Grim, Roni at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Leah Tash Band, Benjamin Miller at the 11th St. Bar
- Eli, Adam Najemian, Jonathan Linden, Nev at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 13
- Phil Lesh & Friends at the Capitol Theatre
- Sleater-Kinney, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Brooklyn Steel
- Chelsea Wolfe, Divide and Dissolve at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mitch Rowland, Harris Harper at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Capra, Total Meltdown, Bore at TV Eye
- The Mystery Lights, Bipolar, Flasyd, Prints at the Sultan Room
- Larry & Joe at Joe’s Pub
- Justin Vivian Bond at the Appel Room
- The Chris Bergson Band at the Bitter End
- Strange Majik at Pangea Front Lounge
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food
- Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, March 14
- Juanes at Radio City Music Hall
- Sleater-Kinney, Black Belt Eagle Scout at Brooklyn Steel
- Offset at Palladium Times Square
- Mitch Rowland, Harris Harper at Irving Plaza
- Nona Hendryx at Symphony Space
- Israel Fernández & Diego del Morao at Merkin Hall
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Juelz, JAWNS, Alexandar Smash, SSOS at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mason Ramsey, Halle Kearns at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Cutting Room
- Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Josh Kaufman, Ben Perowsky at the Sultan Room
- Twin Shadow, Wynne Bennett at Sleepwalk
- Live Skull, Beech Creeps, TDA at TV Eye
- pop kiss, Big Stuff, Laura Danae at Brooklyn Made
- Oz Noy & Ozone Squeeze at the Iridium
- Stephanie Marie at Rockwood Music Hall
- Sky-Pony, Lakes at Mercury Lounge
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbès
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion