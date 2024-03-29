End March with Rocking Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 29

Khruangbin at the Bowery Ballroom

Guster, Fruit Bats at the Brooklyn Paramount

Tamia & Joe at the Kings Theatre

The Disco Biscuits at Webster Hall

MitiS, Blastoyz, Crystal Skies b2b Lizzy Jane, Star Seed at Terminal 5

Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, Gladie at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City

The Martinez Brothers at the Brooklyn Paramount

Joshua Radin, Maddie Poppe at City Winery NYC

Romy at the Knockdown Center

Kitchen Dwellers, Chris Jacobs at Brooklyn Bowl

Alexa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Rural Alberta Advantage, Julianna Riolino at Racket NYC

TÝR, Trollfest, Æther Realm, the Dread Crew of Oddwood at the Gramercy Theatre

Bendigo Fletcher, Free Range at the Sultan Room

Tomato Flower, babybaby_explores at Baby’s All Right

Folterkammer at the Kingsland

Sam Amidon w. Bill Frisell, Shahzad Ismaily & Chris Vatalaro at le Poisson Rouge

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note

Mong Tong, Gold Dime, Moon Diagrams at TV Eye

Native Sun, Thus Love, Pure Adult, Mold! at Brooklyn Made

Cynthia Sayer & the Banjo Experience at the David Rubenstein Atrium

William Fitzsimmons, Baerd at Café Wha?

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Animal Nitrate, the Grip Weeds, the Cynz, the Anderson Council, Code1050, Puma Perl & Friends at Parkside Lounge

Lorraine Leckie at Rockwood Music Hall

Lulu Lewis & Friends at Two Bridges Luncheonette

Bill Popp (solo) at the Shillelagh Tavern

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 30

Nicki Minaj, Monica at Madison Square Garden

Ashanti, Tamar Braxton, Ginuwine, 112, Next, Shai at Barclays Center

Grouplove, Bully (solo) at Terminal 5

Re+Re-Tros, Battles, Gold Dime at the Kings Theatre

Sleepy Hallow at Palladium Times Square

41 at the Brooklyn Paramount

Arlo Parks at the Bowery Ballroom

Kitchen Dwellers, Yam Yam at Brooklyn Bowl

KSHMR at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Lime Cordiale, Windser at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Neutro Shorty at Irving Plaza

Girlschool, Lillian Axe, Alcatrazz at the Gramercy Theatre

Erika de Casier, Contour at Warsaw

Kenny Mason, DavidTheTragic at Racket NYC

j-hope at le Poisson Rouge

Kendall Street Company at Mercury Lounge

Early Moods, Morbikon at Trans-Pecos

Underground Springhouse, Of Good Nature at Brooklyn Made

Folterkammer, Witching, Sarmat, Viserion at the Kingsland

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note

Crys Matthews at the David Rubenstein Atrium

Winona Fighter, Original Sharks at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Mickey Leigh’s MuTAteD MuSic, Hyperdolls, The InDiViDuALs, Typhoid Mary at the Bowery Electric

Kate Clover, the Trash Bags at TV Eye

Carriers at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Sid Simons & the Darlings at the Bitter End

Telescreens at the Bitter End

Space Fight, Sama the God, Emerson Hill at Pianos Showroom

Gamblers, Atomic Life, Beat Radio, I love You, Im Sorry at Heaven Can Wait

The Hasbros, Exit 99, the Record Players NYC at Parkside Lounge

Jacob Kirschenbaum at Pangea Front Lounge

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, March 31 (Easter)