End March with Rocking Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 29
- Khruangbin at the Bowery Ballroom
- Guster, Fruit Bats at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Tamia & Joe at the Kings Theatre
- The Disco Biscuits at Webster Hall
- MitiS, Blastoyz, Crystal Skies b2b Lizzy Jane, Star Seed at Terminal 5
- Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, Gladie at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
- The Martinez Brothers at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Joshua Radin, Maddie Poppe at City Winery NYC
- Romy at the Knockdown Center
- Kitchen Dwellers, Chris Jacobs at Brooklyn Bowl
- Alexa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Rural Alberta Advantage, Julianna Riolino at Racket NYC
- TÝR, Trollfest, Æther Realm, the Dread Crew of Oddwood at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bendigo Fletcher, Free Range at the Sultan Room
- Tomato Flower, babybaby_explores at Baby’s All Right
- Folterkammer at the Kingsland
- Sam Amidon w. Bill Frisell, Shahzad Ismaily & Chris Vatalaro at le Poisson Rouge
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
- Mong Tong, Gold Dime, Moon Diagrams at TV Eye
- Native Sun, Thus Love, Pure Adult, Mold! at Brooklyn Made
- Cynthia Sayer & the Banjo Experience at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- William Fitzsimmons, Baerd at Café Wha?
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Animal Nitrate, the Grip Weeds, the Cynz, the Anderson Council, Code1050, Puma Perl & Friends at Parkside Lounge
- Lorraine Leckie at Rockwood Music Hall
- Lulu Lewis & Friends at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Bill Popp (solo) at the Shillelagh Tavern
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, March 30
- Nicki Minaj, Monica at Madison Square Garden
- Ashanti, Tamar Braxton, Ginuwine, 112, Next, Shai at Barclays Center
- Grouplove, Bully (solo) at Terminal 5
- Re+Re-Tros, Battles, Gold Dime at the Kings Theatre
- Sleepy Hallow at Palladium Times Square
- 41 at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Arlo Parks at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kitchen Dwellers, Yam Yam at Brooklyn Bowl
- KSHMR at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Lime Cordiale, Windser at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Neutro Shorty at Irving Plaza
- Girlschool, Lillian Axe, Alcatrazz at the Gramercy Theatre
- Erika de Casier, Contour at Warsaw
- Kenny Mason, DavidTheTragic at Racket NYC
- j-hope at le Poisson Rouge
- Kendall Street Company at Mercury Lounge
- Early Moods, Morbikon at Trans-Pecos
- Underground Springhouse, Of Good Nature at Brooklyn Made
- Folterkammer, Witching, Sarmat, Viserion at the Kingsland
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
- Crys Matthews at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Winona Fighter, Original Sharks at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Mickey Leigh’s MuTAteD MuSic, Hyperdolls, The InDiViDuALs, Typhoid Mary at the Bowery Electric
- Kate Clover, the Trash Bags at TV Eye
- Carriers at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Sid Simons & the Darlings at the Bitter End
- Telescreens at the Bitter End
- Space Fight, Sama the God, Emerson Hill at Pianos Showroom
- Gamblers, Atomic Life, Beat Radio, I love You, Im Sorry at Heaven Can Wait
- The Hasbros, Exit 99, the Record Players NYC at Parkside Lounge
- Jacob Kirschenbaum at Pangea Front Lounge
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, March 31 (Easter)
- Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, Sullivan King at Prudential Center
- Yo La Tengo, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Heems, the Ophelias, Christelle Bofale at Elsewhere
- Cash Cobain at Irving Plaza
- Colin Hay (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Tredici Bacci, Jazz Lambaux, Narcotix, Samuel Boat, Yi-Yi, S at TV Eye
- Crazy Mary, Magic Forest NYC, Ronnie Wheeler, Dan Dubelman at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Zach Jones & the Tricky Bits, Martin Rivas at the Scratcher Bar
- Jackson Scott at Pangea Front Lounge
- Belle Shea at Book Club
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion